As India Gets New Army Chief, All 3 Defence Heads Now Hail From 61st NDA Batch

After Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was on Monday appointed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), all three heads of the Indian Armed forces now hail from the same NDA batch. Incidentally, COAS Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari were all part of the 61st NDA batch.

WhileLieutenant General Manoj Pande was from the Lima squadron, the two other chiefs were from the Juliet squadron of the NDA. Officials said that the three chiefs from the same batch will better the coordination and teaming up between the Army, Air-force and Navy. This will also help during the integration of the theatre commands by the three services.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande appointed COAS

Lt Gen Manoj Pande was appointed as the next Army chief on Monday and will take over from General Naravane as he retires on April 30. Lt Gen Pande will be the first engineer to be appointed as COAS. He is currently the Vice Chief of the Army.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers, one of the regiments in the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. He has attended the Staff College, Camberley in the United Kingdom, after which he returned to India and was appointed Brigade Major of a mountain brigade and a corps in the Northeast.

For his illustrious service, he has been conferred with the award of Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and twice with GOC-in-C Commendation.

In his 39-year military career, Lt Gen Pande has served along the Line of Control (LoC) heading the 117 Engineer regiment and also commanded an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the LOC in J&K. He has also served as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea.

His staff exposures include Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade in the North East, Assistant Military Secretary (AMS) in Military Secretary’s Branch, Colonel Q of a Mountain Division in High Altitude Area, and Brigadier General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command. He has also tenanted the appointments of Additional Director General in the Military Operations Directorate at Army Headquarters, Chief of Staff Headquarters Southern Command, and Director General Discipline Ceremonial & Welfare at the Army Headquarters.

(Image: PTI/ANI)