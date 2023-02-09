As India Helps 'Dost' Turkey, Army Personnel Receives Warm Hug From Quake Victim: See Pic

Amid 'Operation Dost', an Indian woman Army personnel received a warm hug from a quake victim. Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army shared a picture of a Turkey earthquake victim giving a warm hug to an Indian Army personnel with the caption: "We care".

Notably, India, under 'Operation Dost', deployed the sixth plane to Turkey carrying rescue personnel, essentials, and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote: "The sixth Operation Dost flight reaches Turkiye. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search and access equipment, medicines and medical equipment are ready for deployment in the relief efforts."

More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts.

Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that shook Turkey after the first major one on Monday in Kahramanmaraş, a total of 1,117 earthquakes have occurred as of now, tweeted Turkey's disaster agency AFAD.

Death toll crosses 17,000

According to reports, the death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria is now at least 17,176, according to authorities, reported CNN.

In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 14,014, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

In Syria, the death toll stands as at least 3,162, including 1,900 in rebel-held areas in the northwest according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense group, and 1,262 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

'Operation Dost is a very important operation': Turkey’s Ambassador to India Firat Sunel

Turkey’s Ambassador to India Firat Sunel has said that ‘Operation Dost’ is a “very important operation” and demonstrates the friendship between the two nations. Sunel said: “Operation Dost is a symbolic operation. It already proves that we are friends. We have to deepen our relations.”

Speaking to reporters at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from where Indian Air Force’s C17 Globemaster aircraft with the NDRF team, medical equipment, and relief equipment took off for Turkey as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Dost, Sunel said: “Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other.”

He further said: “I remember two years ago in 2021, I was exactly in this airplane and Turkey sent two aircraft loaded with COVID medical assistance. Now, after two years we have two huge devastating earthquakes in Turkey and India is now sending search and rescue teams in Turkey because real friends help each other in days if they are in need.”