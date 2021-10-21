As India Hits 100 Cr COVID Vaccination Milestone, Anurag Thakur Lauds PM Modi's Leadership

As India scripts history by achieving the mammoth milestone of administering over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 21, congratulatory wishes have been pouring from across the nation and globe. Speaking on the same with Republic Bharat, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his able leadership under which India had been able to develop, manufacture and administer the COVID vaccine to such a large number of the population in a record time.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur cites PM Modi’s able leadership behind inoculation of 1 billion doses

He further said that the landmark achievement of observing record vaccination in ten months, along with the continued export of the vaccines had been made possible only because of the continued efforts made by India’s scientists, health care workers and frontline workers, he thanked them as well as congratulated people of India for participating in record numbers to make this achievement by people possible.

Anurag Thakur went on to say that due credit of India’s historic achievement goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made people aware about the vaccine intake and enabled several vaccine intake campaigns, he also thanked all the stakeholders involved in achieving the significant numbers in the lowest period of time.

When asked about the next step of expanding the vaccination drive and adding children under the ambit of the COVID-19 vaccination, Union Minister informed that the announcement will be made soon by the health ministry on the same.

Anurag Thakur says vaccine milestone an answer to those who had spread fear & confusion

Anurag Thakur also took the opportunity to bash those who opposed the vaccines and spread rumours and hesitancy among the public. Union Minister said that the achievement is a stern reply on their face. He said, “Those who created an atmosphere of confusion and fear have also got the answer today.”

The record vaccination figures suggest that almost 70% of India’s population has been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine, generating immunity in people and reducing the chances of serious illness or death. Now before the immunity generated by the first dose of the vaccine fades, the Indian government is pushing to administer the second dose to people in a similar fashion. The Central government has prioritised second dose inoculation by speeding the availability, production and administration of vaccines against COVID-19. Vaccination of children or people below the age of 18 years is among the government’s next set of targets.

