As India Reports Over 6,000 COVID-19 Cases, What Is The Centre Doing?

India reported 6,050 fresh COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest in 203 days, catapulting the Centre into action to curb infection spread. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level COVID-19 review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories. In the meeting, Mandaviya called on state governments and Union Territories to identify emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and increasing the testing and vaccination.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also said on Friday that the Centre has been regularly issuing guidelines to the states and Union Territories amid fear of rising COVID-19 cases. Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "The Centre has been issuing guidelines to states and UTs regularly in view of the spike in Covid cases. PM Modi also held a review meeting with all states and UTs to assess their Covid preparedness.”

Mandaviya stresses on ramping testing and vaccination

In the meeting called by Mandaviya, he stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and increasing the testing and vaccination.

He said, "The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for COVID-19 prevention and management."

The Heath Minister also asked the state health ministers to hold mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

Review meet held by COVID empowerment group

A routine review meeting was also conducted by the COVID empowerment group on April 5 in the presence of Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR, and other senior health officials. The purpose of the review meeting was to check the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and analyse the readiness of healthcare facilities to deal with the probable surge in the country. The meeting was also attended by SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Death toll rises in country

India's COVID-19 death toll in the country has risen to 5,30,943 with 14 deaths, three reported from Maharashtra, two each from Karnataka and Rajasthan, one each from Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab, and one was reconciled by Kerala, data from the Health Ministry stated. There has been an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.