As India Resumes All International Flights, Parliamentary Panel Chairman Welcomes Decision

Parliamentary Standing Committee for Civil Aviation Chairman TG Venkatesh has recently welcomed the decision to resume the international flight operations from Sunday, i.e. March 27 after two years of suspension owing to the novel COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to the news agency, ANI, TG Venkatesh told, "There is good news for international travelers and the government that flights have started all over the world from today."

"This is a welcome decision by the Government of India and I congratulate Aviation Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia who took the right decision and fulfilled the dreams of Indian Aviation and Prime Ministers of India."

India resumes international flights on Sunday

TG Venkatesh, Chairman of Civil Aviation Parliamentary standing Committee, before announcing regular international flight operations, had convened several meetings and held detailed discussions with relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Was Security (BCAS) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) with all airline operators regarding the decision to resume regular international flight operations.

Venkatesh said, "Our committee on civil aviation has suggested many things to do before starting regular international flight services, we have given advice to the stakeholders to don't compromise with safety and security of the passengers and including airlines crew, put HEPA filter to inside the aircraft and airports, all international passengers list to be shared with States Governments and monitoring their health condition minutely."

TG Venkatesh's committee further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to timely restrict international flight services to and from India considering the soaring cases of COVID-19 in the country. Nearly after two years of the pandemic, India has resumed regular international flights on Sunday.

"A total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022," the DGCA informed. The government has also reportedly eased COVID-19 safety rules at airports and in flights, this includes doing away with having three vacant seats inside an aircraft for social distancing. It is pertinent to mention here that India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.