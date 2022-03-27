As India Resumes Int'l Flights, Check List Of Countries Where Indian Airlines Will Operate

Nearly two years after the COVID-19 outbreak wrecked the nation, India is set to resume regular international flights from Sunday, March 27, with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations. It is expected that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which is also the country's largest airport, could witness a significant jump in international flight departures in the first week of April after the resumption of regular international operations.

While Indian carriers are readied for normal international services, various foreign airlines, including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish have also announced plans about their services to and from India. As many as 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate with to and from India during the summer schedule, according to DGCA. The summer schedule will be effective from March 27 to October 29.

A total of 1,466 international departures per week have been approved for six Indian carriers for the summer schedule. They will operate to 43 destinations in 27 countries, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

As per the latest directives, 60 foreign air carriers that will operate from different locations across 40 countries include American Airlines, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and SalamAir. A total of 3,249 weekly departures to international destinations have been permitted by DGCA. Out of these, 1,466 will be operated by Indian Airlines to foreign countries.

International Airlines will operate from these countries

According to the DGCA, foreign carriers are permitted to fly to and from Tanzania, the Netherlands, France, United States of America, Iraq, Kenya, Bangladesh, Germany, Kuwait, Qatar, Ethiopia, Oman, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Nepal, Iran, Rwanda, Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, the United Kingdom, Myanmar, Canada, Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Japan, Singapore, and Yemen.

Indian Airlines can fly to these countries-

Indian Airlines have been permitted to fly to 43 different locations in 27 different countries. United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, United States of America, Canada, Myanmar, Australia, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Israel, Bahrain, Russia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Turkey, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France, Kenya, and Germany are among those countries.

