As India Tops In Road Accident Deaths, Indian Orthopedic Associaton Urges Prompt First-aid

On Wednesday, August 4, the Indian Orthopedic Association (IOA) stated that many lives could be saved if road accidents' victims received prompt and proper first-aid immediately. The statement holds relevance as India accounts for the highest number of road accident fatalities. While observing Bone and Joint Day, IOA said that an immediate link between proper first aid and basic life support after an accident is missing. This is despite the fact that it has provided training to students, police personnel and other citizens to help them survive the mishap.

"Most of the deaths (due to accidents) occur due to lack of first medical care in the first golden hour after the accident. Many of these lives can be saved by providing proper first-aid immediately after an accident which can very well be provided by any common man or police personnel if they are trained for this," Indian Orthopedic Association said in a press release.

"This link of proper first aid and basic life support immediately after an accident is missing. Indian Orthopedic Association has provided training to one lakh students, police personnel and the common man from August 1 to August 7 to make them life saviours," it added.

Amounting to a total of one per cent of the world's vehicles, India accounts for 11 per cent of the global deaths in road accidents. According to data published by news agency ANI, Adults in the age bracket of 18-45 years accounted for nearly 69.3 per cent of road accident victims while the working-age group of 18-60 accounted for a share of 84.3 per cent of the total road accident fatalities. According to the World Bank report, of the deceased accident victims, 86 per cent were males. According to a report by the World Bank published by ANI, India ranks the highest in the world, wherein the country recorded about 4.5 lakh road crashes annually and out of which 1.5 lakh people succumb to injuries inflicted upon them.

Deaths by road accidents in India

On July 19, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways provided data on the number of deaths that occurred due to road accidents from 2017 to 2019. As per the data received from police departments of various states and union territories, the total number of people killed in road accidents in the country are 1,47,913 in 2017, 1,51,417 in 2018 and 1,51,113 in 2019.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, submitted a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on four E's - education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement, and emergency care.

Meanwhile, addressing a virtual session on the 'Role of Corporates in Arresting Road Fatalities' organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Gadkari said that the Centre's target is to reduce road accidents deaths by 50% by the year 2024.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE CREDITS: ANI Twitter