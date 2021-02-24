As India Uses Sanskrit At UNSC Debate On Climate Change, Full Historic Transcript Here

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on climate change. While speaking at the debate, the Union Minister opened India's address to the meet with a short hymn in the Sanskrit language. Prakash Javadekar spoke a short hymn from the Sukla Yajurveda, During his address, the Environment Minister acknowledged UK PM Boris Johnson and other dignitaries with the Sanskrit hymn from Sukla Yajurveda.

Translating it for the attendees, Javedkar said, "Let there be balance in the space, the sky, the earth! Let there be growth in the plants, in the trees! Let there be grace in God and bliss in the soul. Let there be balance in everything and let such peace be with every one of us! From this vedic message it is clear that environment belongs to all living beings, so it needs protection by all, and for the welfare of all."

Stating that climate change is a defining issue in today's time, the Union Environment Minister that without drastic actions by the countries collectively, adapting to the impacts of climate change in the future may well not be impossible but definitely more difficult and costlier. Javadekar said, "The global community as addressed the issue of climate change through the various mechanism, central to which are the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and the Paris Agreement negotiated under the Framework."

"To better integrate climate change adaptation and peacebuilding we would suggest the building of robust governance structures at the local, national and regional levels to address climate and fragility-related risks. This not only improves public perception of government legitimacy but also shores up capacity of states to address climate risks before they become fragile," he said.

The Minister also spoke about how the commitment by developed countries to jointly mobilize $100 billion per year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries had been 'elusive'. Highlighting how climate change also came with gender dimensions he said, "Since women are often the providers of food, water, and energy for their families they are likely to face increased challenges in accessing resources due to climate change."

Javadekar highlights India's efforts at UNSC meeting

Sharing India's role in tackling the issue, Javedkar remarked, "India is the only country on track among the G20 nations to meet its climate change mitigation commitments. We are not only meeting our Paris Agreement targets but will also exceed them. India currently has the fastest-growing solar energy programme in the world. We have expanded access to clean cooking fuel to over 80 million households. This is among the largest clean energy drives globally."

Urging for countries to integrate low-carbon development in their COVID-19 rescue and recovery measures, the Union Minister quoted Matama Gandhi's phrase- “there is enough for everybody's need and not for everybody's greed”.

Ending with another Sanskrit shlok he said- "May all sentient beings be at peace, may no one suffer from illness, May all see what is auspicious, may no one suffer. Peace, peace, peace."

