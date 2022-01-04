Snubbing China's tendency to spread misinformation regarding India's sovereignty and after the Indian Army proudly held the fort hoisting the tricolour at Galwan Valley, numerous defence experts called out Beijing's 'proxy' and its 'mouthpiece'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, strategists and former army officers clarified that Global Times is affiliated to the Communist regime in China and they 'issue bulletin on behalf of China on a daily basis'.

Retired Colonel RSN Singh, a defence expert, said, "China issues bulletin like this and indulges in running commentary. You cannot imagine the damage you are doing to a country, especially people, who are vigilant. Having served in the Army, particularly in the area, the working ethos is such that you cannot even afford to relax not even on one piece of land that belongs to you. The media must talk about integrity and working ethos and culture of Indian Army."

'China should stop this nonsense': Retired Indian Army officer

Defence expert Retired Colonel Shailendra Singh said, "Today, we have asserted our position and I know that none of the Chinese proxies will speak out. I can bet on that. But I will say that stop this running commentary, stop this nonsense. It will do you (China) no good."

Further, Retd Colonel Singh stated, "China has never backed down from pulling such stunts. Even they know that the Indian Army will give back a fierce and befitting reply. Why can't China raise flags in their own territory? They know India will never raise objections to that.''

'China is understanding our language but we need to be more aggressive'

"The lesson learnt is that India must outsmart China and the only solution is the economic front. Give them such a competition that they are exposed before the world and not only about Galwan Valley, that is very minor because India can handle that. The deterrence of our army has always worked and it will always work. If China brags so much about the military then why do you not go ahead and utilise it?" Singh added.

Further, he said that while Beijing has started to understand India's calibre and language, we need to be more aggressive while reciprocating to 'China's irrelevant gestures'.

Right after China's propaganda video 'how was opposition narratives coming on table?'

On the other hand, Retired Group Captain Augustine Vinod, a defence expert, said, "When the flag incident came up (China's propaganda video), the opposition's narratives were coming on the table. If they did not know what was coming from the Chinese, how did the information come to them?"

Furthermore, Retired Major General Rajan Kocchar, a defence expert, said, "The intentions of Chinese are becoming clear by the day and it cannot be withstood. The statements that the Chinese are making, we should explore more avenues and opportunities like we have given it back to them raising our flag. We have gotten provocation this time and this is a good step by Indian Army."

'India is not going to keep quiet'

"Chinese are trying to show assertiveness and it is high time India resorted to assertiveness. That is the language PLA understands which is the language of strength and we are strong. We need to give it back to them and send a strong message," he added.

"India is not going to keep quiet," he concluded.

The statements hold relevance as a video showing China's national flag at the Galwan Valley on January 1 went viral. A video shared by a Chinese mouthpiece stated, "China’s national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022."

🇨🇳China’s national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022.



This national flag is very special since it once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/fBzN0I4mCi — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) January 1, 2022

"At the Galwan Valley, Chinese PLA soldiers sent New Year greetings to the Chinese people on the New Year Day of 2022."

At the Galwan Valley, Chinese PLA soldiers sent New Year greetings to the Chinese people on the New Year Day of 2022. pic.twitter.com/dImZ3IpkYz — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) January 1, 2022

Following the confusion, the Indian Army on January 4 shared visuals from the Valley unfurling the national flag and clarifying that the Chinese flag was raised in undisputed areas held by Beijing and not near the 2020 areas of dispute.

