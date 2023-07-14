As India's Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon, Here's How ISRO Brought It Into Existence

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has finally lifted off for the Moon kickstarting India's quest to unravel the Moon's secrets. At 2:35 pm, ISRO's three-stage LVM3-M4 rocket launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. A follow-on of the partly-successful Chandrayaan-2 which launched on July 22, 2019, Chandrayaan-3 is also headed to the South Pole of the Moon like its predecessor to scout the unexplored region.

The mission has launched after four years of identifying and rectifying the mistakes which resulted in the crashing of the Chandrayaan-2 lander while attempting a touchdown. While we wait for the new mission to make a soft landing on August 23, let us take a look at how India's third Moon mission was brought to fruition.

What went wrong with Chandrayaan-2?

The Chandrayaan-2 mission failure played a big role in ISRO making significant changes to ensure the success of Chandrayaan-3. With the data collected during the previous mission, ISRO Chairman S Somanath revealed during a press conference that the scientists staged a re-run of the Moon landing with simulations.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission failed due to multiple errors that cropped up when the Vikram lander, named after the Father of India's space programme Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, was just about 2 km from the lunar surface. We now know that ISRO lost contact with the lander, which was carrying the Pragyan rover, when it was a little over 300 meters above and crashed due to its high velocity. According to ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Centre, the failure occurred in the “Fine braking phase” (covering an altitude of 5 km to 400 m), and the malfunctions were noticed when Vikram was about 5 km above the Moon.

Further analysis of the failure revealed that the five engines equipped in the lander produced a higher amount of thrust during the descent, and this made Vikram unstable. Somanath said that it was an accumulation of errors, one of which was an increased velocity of the lander near the lunar surface which caused a hard landing on September 7. Another error emerged with the software of Chandrayaan-2 which deviated Vikram around 1 km from its designated landing site.

How did ISRO prepare for Chandrayaan-3?

During the press conference after the successful Chandrayaan-3 launch, the ISRO chairman said that the teams carried out hundreds of tests in the last two years. "In the first year, we decided to find out what went wrong. What more can go wrong, we brought out all that with testing," Somanath said. "In the third year, we did tests that were not done before. New equipments were realised, the software was verified, the entire design was redone. And we did hundreds of tests in the last two years," he added.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has had some big upgrades like a higher amount of propellant in the lander which would keep it airborne for a longer period of time, and multiple cameras have been installed to scan the surrounding at all times. While speaking to Republic TV, Somanath said that ISRO has also added more sensors in case a couple of them malfunction along with the Laser Doppler Velocimeter to measure the velocity of Vikram. The lander's legs have also been strengthened to bear the impact of the touchdown. There are also bigger solar panels on the lander for higher power generation.

Chandrayaan-2 Vs Chandrayaan-3

The biggest difference between the two missions is that Chandrayaan 3 does not have an orbiter as it will use the one launched in Chandrayaan-2. The orbiter is the only element of the previous mission which is functioning satisfactorily to this day. On the other hand, the Chandrayaan 3 lander weighs 1749 kg and is heavier than its predecessor which weighed 1471 kg; but both missions have a six-wheeled Pragyan rover weighing around 26 kg.

As for the payloads, both landers have three payloads for the mission namely Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) to measure plasma density near the lunar surface, Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure thermal properties of the Moon's polar region, and Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) to measure seismicity around the landing site.

The rovers too have the same two payloads which are LASER Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) for analysis of the lunar regolith's chemical composition and the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) to determine the elemental composition of the lunar soil and rocks. One major difference between the missions is the Propulsion Module (PM) which will propel the lander to the Moon into a 100 km circular orbit. This PM is equipped with a new Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) instrument to study the spectral and Polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

Cost of India's lunar missions

Chandrayaan-3 has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 615 crore whereas its predecessor was built at Rs 603 crore including the cost of the launch vehicles. The Chandrayaan-1 mission, on the other hand, was developed at a shoestring budget of just Rs 386 crore.

Where did it all start?

India's Space odyssey began in the early 2000s when former PM, the late Atal Bihar Vajpayee announced the Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2003 aboard the PSLV-C11 rocket. After four years of development, the orbital mission launched on October 22, 2008, with a lifespan of two years. After making a ground-breaking discovery of water molecules on the barren lunar surface in 2009, it went incommunicado later on August 29. While it was operational, the orbiter made 3,400 orbits and mapped the chemical and mineralogical composition of the lunar regolith using 11 instruments built in India, the USA, the UK, Germany, Sweden and Bulgaria.