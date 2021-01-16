As India's COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off, Netizens Hail 'historic Day', Express Gratitude

After over nine months of battle against COVID-19, India took one of its most important steps by officially rolling out the vaccine against coronavirus on Saturday. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the drive with hope, netizens also displayed similar feelings. Terming it as the ‘Largest Vaccine Drive’, the Twitteratti congratulated India and called it a ‘historic day.’

Netizens cheer launch of COVID-19 vaccine

Twitteratti urged India to ‘sleeve up’ as the visuals of doctors literally pulling the sleeves up and administering the COVID-19 vaccine surfaced. They conveyed their gratitude to PM Modi as well as the doctors, scientific community and healthcare workers.

#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

The netizens hoped that the vaccine was finally the answer to’pacify all the sufferings’ faced during the pandemic. Many also hailed PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliance initiative, as the vaccines were manufactured in India itself. Some termed it as a ‘big milestone’ for the government.

Sleeves up India 🇮🇳



World's #LargestVaccineDrive has started...



Big Big Big Thanks to @narendramodi ji, Scientific Community & Health Workers. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rUXWcdtQX3 — Dipesh Ahuja 🇮🇳 (@BjpDipesh) January 16, 2021

We are leading & guiding the world under the stellar leadership of @narendramodi ji 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/QplrdBSVwP — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) January 16, 2021

Congratulations India for landmark launch of national wide #COVID19 vaccinate drive today ..let's hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic ..#LargestVaccineDrive @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/kr5WUnbmq9 — Akshay (@Akshay2833) January 16, 2021

#LargestVaccineDriveLets welcome the Historic Day. 🤘

Today World will see the Power of Aatmnirbhar Bharat.Congratulations to our Beloved Pm @narendramodi ji for the #LargestVaccineDrive of the decade. सर्वे भवंतु सुखिनः ,सर्वे सन्तु निरामया 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tTx1KUIYzq — aditya dhang (@adityadhang1) January 16, 2021

#LargestVaccineDrive Great Scientists, our Selfless Front Line Warriors and our Great @narendramodi ji, and @BJP4India Government for achieving this Big Milestone. I bow down and salute to all of you for driving our great nation out of this pandemic. — Kakali Bisui (@KakaliBisui) January 16, 2021

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar beame the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institue of Medical Sciences in Delhi in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. 3 lakh healhcare workers are set to be vaccinated on day one of the vaccination drive. The first phase, where healthcare workers would be vaccinated, is set to administer doses to 3 crore people.

PM Modi's message on vaccine launch

"Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. This is a living example of India's capability and talent. India's vaccination programme is based on a very important principle that those who are in need of the vaccine will get vaccinated first. Our doctors, nurses, medical & paramedical staff, sanitation workers in hospitals - be it private or hospital are entitled to get vaccinated. This will be done on priority," the Prime Minister said.

"Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we've to take this number to 30 crores," he said.

