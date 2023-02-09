As India's Rhino Conservation Catches Global Eye, Here's How Assam Increased Their Number

The Assam government's commendable work in the conservation of one-horned Rhinoceros has caught the eye of Hollywood megastar and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio who praised the state for zero incidents of poaching in 2022. This landmark was achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and marked the first instance since 1977 when no one-horned Rhino was killed.

This achievement is a result of strict implementation of government policies of wildlife conservation and a series of pro-active measures which ensured the population of these endangered species do not decline. Following are the steps taken by the Assam government which helped eradicate the poaching incidents.

Steps taken for Rhino conservation

Zero Poaching!



2022 was really special for our rhino conservation efforts. Not a single rhino being poached in 2022 & just 2 in 2021, the gentle giant is now much safer in Assam.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 2, 2023

With Assam being the last stronghold of the Indian Rhino, the Indian Rhino Vision 2020 (IRV2020) was introduced in 2005 to increase the Rhino population in the state to 3,000 by 2020.

In order to facilitate its effort, the state government approached international organisations like World Wildlife

Fund for Nature (WWF) and International Rhino Foundation (IRF) to undertake conservation activities and also to

create new populations in Assam through translocation. The population then was around 2,000 and the process of translocation of Rhinos began with the setting up of a task force which met for the first time in Guwahati in November, 2005.

The task force's aim was to assess the current state of the security and support needed to strengthen the security

scenario by improving infrastructure ,roads, anti poaching camps, rifle, wireless network and other

logistics. Owing to the efforts made under the IRV2020, the population of Rhinos has risen to about 2,900 and their are now found in Assam's four protected areas -- Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Orang National Park, Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park.

In the Rhino monitoring report that was released in 2010, it was revealed that the experts observed the behavioural patterns of the Rhinos across different seasons. They also observed the animals' feeding patters and the plants they mostly fed on and tried making their habitat more suitable to their needs. These factors played a huge role in reducing the number of poaching incidents in the state. According to a data shared by CM Sarma, their was a decline in the number of cases from 27, being the highest in 2013 and 2014 to zero in 2022.