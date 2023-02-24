As Indore College Principal Battles For Life, Kin Alleges Police Inaction In The Case

The Indore police did not act on a complaint regarding threatening messages sent to the principal of a private college by an ex-student who set her ablaze earlier this week, the victim's daughter alleged on Thursday.

Vimukta Sharma (54), the principal of BM College of Pharmacy located in the Simrol area here, is battling for life at a hospital after former student of the institute Ashutosh Shrivastava (24) allegedly poured petrol and set her on fire over a marksheet on Monday.

The management of the institute said Shrivastava has “criminal tendencies”.

"Shrivastava had sent my mother threatening messages on WhatsApp before setting her on fire. She was too tense after that (on receiving messages). A complaint was lodged with the police," the victim's daughter, Devanshi (24), told PTI.

“It is unfortunate the police did not take any action on the complaint. Had the police taken prompt action, my mother would not have been harmed," she said.

Devanshi demanded strictest possible punishment for the accused.

Shrivastava has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder).

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said the incident is being probed, but added the threatening messages were not sent to the principal recently.

Shrivastava had stabbed an assistant professor of the college, Dr Vijay Patel, in October last year over a dispute over his marksheet, he said.

Shrivastava was arrested in that case and later released on bail, said the police officer.

The college management said the accused was putting undue pressure on the principal to withdraw the four-month-old case.