As INS Jalashwa Brings Largest O2 Consignment, Capt. Chauhan Details Challenges On The Way

After INS Jalashwa Monday arrived in Vishakhapatnam with the largest oxygen consignment from Singapore and Brunei under the ongoing Operation Samudra Setu II, ship's Commanding Officer Captain Pankaj Chauhan spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. As per the Indian Navy, INS Jalashwa has brought 300 metric tonnes of oxygen and more than 3,600 oxygen cylinders, ventilators and other critical medical equipment.

When asked to speak about Operation Samudra Setu II, Captain Pankaj Chauhan said, "We had sailed out last month on April 25, in response to the cry of the nation under the pandemic. We had sailed out to South-East Asia, where we went to Brunei, followed by Singapore and we picked up critical medical care equipment like cryogenic tankers, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, etc."

Operation Samudra Setu II: Capt Pankaj Chauhan speaks to Republic TV

While stating that INS Jalashwa had been a part of Operation Samudra Setu I, which was held during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, the Commanding Officer said that the ship had gone to bring back stranded Nationals from the foreign countries to India.

Speaking further about Operation Samudra Setu II, the Captain said that this mission was a joint effort by the Government of India (GOI), Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassies in foreign countries, local diaspora and the Indian Navy along with its Easter and Western Naval Command.

Captain Pankaj Chauhan said, "When we were told to deploy, we were ready in a moment’s notice. This is the Hallmark of the Indian Navy. The items have already started being unloaded and are already on the move to the state and the NGOs so that the people who are suffering from Coronavirus infection can be cured."

When asked to speak about the major problems faced by the Indian Navy while accomplishing this mission, the Commanding Officer of INS Jalashwa said that the Navy faced 2 major problems. He said, "During the on-boarding, where we had to sit and do planning to establish Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). A ship is a very confined space and therefore, people have to be very careful while carrying vessels like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, etc. Hence, we had established places, where this equipment could be put. We made sure that these places were properly ventilated."

The Captain further said, "The second problem, which we faced, is the cyclone Tauktae, which passed through the Arabian Sea and cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal. We also had to cater for the challenges posed by the weather because we can’t lose a battle against the sea. We had to make sure that the items, which were kept on-board are secured properly."

While replying to the question on how is Indian Navy keeping its men safe amid the pandemic, the Captain said that everyone maintains social distancing on the ship and wears a double mask. "In addition to this, we follow a healthy regime by exercising twice a day. Yoga has become an important part of our routine," he added.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, India so far has recorded over 2,67,52,447 positive cases, out of which, 2,37,28,011 have successfully recovered and 3,03,720 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,22,315 new cases, 3,02,544 fresh cases and 4,454 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 27,20,716.

(Image: Republicworld.com, Facebook- Rajeshwari Panchal)