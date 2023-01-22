As Joshimath Sinks, How A Delhi Neighbourhood Prevented Land Subsidence: Report

Joshimath, an Indian Himalayan hamlet, has made headlines for progressively sinking into the ground as a result of uncontrolled construction and irresponsible groundwater exploitation. Numerous cities around the nation could suffer the same fate, according to experts. However, a section of the capital city of Delhi lessened its reliance on groundwater and stopped the trend of land subsidence, reported BBC.

In 1998, Sudha Sinha, 54, and her family moved to Dwarka in search of better surroundings and a closer location to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

But they soon learned that there was no piped water in the neighborhood. Instead, people were forced to use borewell-pumped groundwater for daily chores.

To supply the increasing demand for water as more people relocated to Dwarka throughout time, hundreds of borewells, some as deep as 60m (196ft), were constructed by locals and builders.

Sinha recalls how "Residential apartments, markets, schools were booming and how everyone was using groundwater.”

Why does the ground sag?

Land subsidence results from the pumping out of groundwater, which causes the land above it to sink, reveals study. The study further revealed that Dwarka experienced similar issues.

According to a government report, groundwater depletion in Dwarka is causing land to sag. A University of Cambridge report corroborated that the neighborhood had subsided by around 3.5cm (1.4in) in 2014 alone.

"Subsidence in India is rising because the rate of pumping out groundwater is more than double the rate of its replenishment by rains," says Jagdish Krishnaswamy of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements.

Populace and government step forward

To stop groundwater extraction and exploitation, the populace and the government took strong action. By enabling the closure of borewells, the government started supplying households with piped water. Buildings that continued to use borewells were subject to severe fines, and citizens started collecting rainwater to raise the local water table.

“While some areas in the capital and its suburbs were subsiding, Dwarka, quite remarkably, reversed the trend by showing uplift [the rising of portions of the Earth's surface]." said Shagun Garg, a researcher analysing groundwater levels in Delhi using satellite tracking.

The Delhi government started delivering water tankers to Dwarka after the area's overworked borewells started to dry up.

However, this water was overpriced and insufficient. Ms. Sinha and other locals protested in the streets in 2004 and demanded a piped water supply. They participated in marches, wrote petitions, and made threats to boycott municipal elections if their demands weren't granted.

Luckily, the government had begun developing a plan to bring piped water to Dwarka in the middle of the 2000s, and by 2011, every apartment block had access to it.

By 2016, nearly all housing societies had stopped utilising borewells, and groundwater use had significantly decreased.

The sinking of Joshimath

Recent research by ISRO using satellite-based remote sensing technologies on the Joshimath region revealed slow sinking of up to -8.9 cm (maximum) over a seven-month period from 7 April to 9 November 2022. The data, however, showed a rapid sinking of -5.4 cm (maximum) between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023. The National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) of ISRO examined the satellite photos to pinpoint the potential location and magnitude of land subsidence over both long and short time periods.