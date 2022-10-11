As Justice Eludes Palghar Sadhus, Maharashtra Govt Agrees To Hand Over Probe To CBI

In a huge development on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government expressed willingness to hand over the investigation into the Palghar lynching case to the CBI. This was revealed in an additional affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in the DGP's office. The SC was hearing a bunch of writ petitions which sought the transfer of the case to the CBI citing the need for an independent and impartial investigation. It is worth noting that the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had opposed handing over the case to the CBI.

Dubbing this a "welcome move", Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar remarked, "What I feel is that such incidents should not happen again in a progressive state like Maharashtra. And the previous government was very particular in not bringing the facts before the people. The people should also be educated and not attack anybody. Specially when they attack Sadhus, people who talk about Hindutva and their CM was there, still he was not able to give justice to the Sadhus. We cannot bring back the Sadhus because what had to happen has already happened. But those who are guilty should not be spared."

What is the Palghar lynching case?

The shocking incident took place on the night of April 16, 2020, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra when two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka. Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls.

Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos emerged that showed police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

This came in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. Subsequently, 18 police personnel found negligent in preventing the crime were punished and charge sheets were filed against 126 accused persons. In April this year, the Bombay High Court granted bail to 10 accused, holding that video footage and still photographs from the crime spot did not show them being “overtly” violent.