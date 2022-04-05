As Karauli Tensions Prevail, DM Orders For Extension Of City Curfew Till April 7 Midnight

Following the imposition of a curfew in Karauli after violence broke out on Sunday, when a bike rally was attacked in a Muslim dominated area, the situation hasn't improved and thus the District Magistrate, who had ordered the curfew to end on the midnight of April 4, has now extended it until April 7 midnight, read the order issued by District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

According to the order, "Curfew was imposed in Karauli till April 4 midnight, after incidents of arson and stone pelting were reported following the attack on a bike rally on April 2. The law and order situation hasn't normalised thus the curfew has been extended to April 7 midnight."

Rajasthan | Curfew in Karauli extended till April 7 midnight: District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat pic.twitter.com/bMihD1kx7M — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 4, 2022

Violence in Karauli

Violence erupted in the Karauli city of Rajasthan on Sunday after a bike rally passing through a Muslim dominated area was attacked with stone pelting. As many as 35 people were injured in the clashes. Mobile internet services remained suspended on Sunday and police said that they were looking into videos of the violence that were shared on social media platforms.

Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli violence. He has been accused of stone-pelting, inciting violence and organising a mob to attack the religious procession. According to reports, the Rajasthan police have also mentioned his name in the FIR and he has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Although Matloob Ahmed is still on the run, a dedicated team has been set up to nab him. The police are also investigating his role in instigating the Popular Front of India (PFI), who in its letter on April 1 had raised an alarm over the possibility of deterioration of the law and order situation. The extremist group had suggested the Government to provide a different route for the rally or be on alert during the event.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed BJP for the violence in Karauli. He said that the people of the saffron party are creating Hindu-Muslim issues. A total of 46 people, including 13 in connection with violence and 33 for violating the curfew, have been arrested by the police.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@SUNIL_DEODHAR