As Karnataka Records 9.8L Covid-19 Cases, CM Yediyurappa Says 'no Lockdown In Bengaluru'

While Karnataka has witnessed a ten-fold increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recently chaired a meeting with the authorities to discuss measures that can be taken to deal with the continuous surge in coronavirus cases that reached 9,89,804 until Monday with 12,520 deaths in the state till now. Compared to 7,342 active cases in January, the number has shot up to 23,037 positives on Sunday.

Schools and colleges won't be closed: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru being the state's capital is under the clutches of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the state government is not considering another lockdown to contain the spread. The chief minister after meeting the officials has clarified that neither will there be a lockdown in the state or Bengaluru, nor a curfew will be imposed.

Yediyurappa said, "We are not going to close any schools and colleges. As per our discussion, children arriving in schools will be in one place with discipline. If they are at home, they will be mixing with everybody. So, it's better for schools to continue, with a vision to control the spread. Exams will be held in 15 days."

Rallies not allowed for the next 15 days, mass gatherings to be strictly monitored

He further announced that for the next 15 days, no protests or rallies will be permitted while he also said that mass gatherings at weddings and similar such events will be closely monitored. The state government said that people under the age group of 20-40 years have largely contracted Covid-19 in the past few weeks, adding to the surge.



Meanwhile, on Monday, the state recorded 2,792 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 related deaths, the health department said. At least 60,000 tests are being conducted in the state daily while 6.61 lakh people have been vaccinated in Bengaluru alone, to date. The state government also said that there are enough beds in the hospitals to tackle the incoming Covid-19 cases.