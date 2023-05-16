As Kashmiri Copperware Craft Loses Battle To Machines, Here's How Locals Are Preserving It

The copper industry in Kashmir is battling to survive as machine-made goods take over the market, damaging not only the traditional craft of the valley but also snatching the livelihood of a number of artisans.

Every Kashmiri kitchen has a line of decorated copper utensils locally known as 'traam'. The people in Kashmir have been gifting each other copper utensils for decades, be it on the occasion of marriage when the bride gifts the copper utensils to her in-laws or other moments of happiness.

The process of making copperware involves numerous craftsmen. The technique of producing copper utensils and showpieces begins with a coppersmith beating the raw metal into soft objects. Following this, a calligrapher (Naaqash) carves the pattern and designs of the copper object.

Kashmiri locals preserving copperware tradition

Coppersmith Mohammad Yousuf Kakroo of the Kawdara area in the old city of Srinagar shared that his entire family, including his two sons, are involved in this craft.

He said, "One of my sons, Khurshid Ahmad, has completed his master's degree in mathematics and is working in my copperware workstation as a hammer man."

Kakroo, 60, said, "I am a President of the Copper Association, and from the last 42 years I have seen many ups and downs, but from the past few years this art seems to be on the verge of extinction only because of the adoption of the machinery to manufacture copper utensils."

"The demand for copper and brass articles has decreased as people prefer to buy machine-made copper utensils, which they are getting at a low price but are unaware of their strength and duration," he added.

Another coppersmith, Manzoor Ahmad Baba, hailing from the downtown area of Srinagar, said, "The reason this art is coming to an end is due to the lack of craftsmen and skills. The new generation is least interested as it is laborious and requires a lot of patience."

"The uniqueness of each piece coming out of the hands of an artisan is something that cannot be replicated by any machine, but people are preferring machine-made copper due to the low rates," he added.

Nowadays, people in Kashmir no longer practise enamelling, as they prefer to buy inexpensive copper kitchenware created by machines rather than by hand. Many copper traders in Srinagar's downtown Zainakadal district, according to dozens of copperware vendors, have shut down their operations since a new technology entered the industry and began peddling manufactured goods.

Mehraj U-Din Mir, a coppersmith, strikes hard raw copper to enamel and provides fine crafts of copper items like utensils and other showpieces in order to take on the machine-rendered copper utensils. Mir, who is from Rajouri Kadal in Old Town Srinagar, claimed that he learned the craft of making copper from his family and has been practising it for the past 32 years.

Mir stated, "My father and grandfather were also working as coppersmiths, and my father had trained me to make new patterns and designs of the art."

"The customers get the machine-made utensils at a low price, but they are not able and aware to differentiate the strength of handmade and machine-made copper products," he added.

Coppersmiths urge action

The Kashmiri Copper Workers' Trade Union has called for a ban on machine-made copper products and pushed for action against individuals who are doing so, which they claim is robbing the centuries-old craft of creating copper handicrafts.

They requested that the police investigate the flagrant breach of the 2016 Copper Act and that they take action against individuals responsible for its production and trade.

(With inputs from ANI)