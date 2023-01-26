As KCR Skips R-Day Event At Raj Bhavan, Governor Accuses Him Of 'disrespecting Her Office'

Once again, the tension between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and the Governor of Telangana came to the fore on Thursday when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accused KCR of not following the central government's standard operating procedure and disrespecting the Governor's office.

"This type of attitude and not respecting the governor's office and not following the protocol is a continuous process...On November 26, I wrote a letter saying the program should be conducted in a grand manner. They didn't respond to that. Whatever may be the difference, the central government has given standard operating procedure. This is the only state which did not have a public program," Soundararajan said.

In reply, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said, "You are saying it is only stat not following SOP. It is also the only state where Governor is talking to the media to criticise the government. I want to ask the government, there were eight bills. Why seven bills were not approved for months together?"

'I'm capable of preparing my speech': Telangana Governor's retort to BRS' claim

The BRS leader said that the due procedure was followed while organising the Republic Day celebration at Raj Bhavan. "Madam Governor delivered a speech. I want to ask Governor if the speech was given from Raj Bhavan or the BJP office," Ravula asked.

The Telangana Governor condemned Ravula Sridhar Reddy's remark and said that she is capable of preparing her own speech.

"I'm asking you one question. I asked for a speech from the government. I appealed. Why didn't they give the speech, in spite of repeated requests?" she asked.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to conduct Republic Day celebrations in a grand manner, with a ceremonial parade, as per the instructions issued by the Central government. However, the R-Day celebration took place at Raj Bhavan which CM did not attend.

Meanwhile, Rao unfurled the National Flag at Pragati Bhavan, his camp office-cum-official residence, and paid offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, an official release said. Rao visited the Army Memorial at Secunderabad and paid homage to those who sacrificed their life for the country, it said.