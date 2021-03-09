As Kolkata Fire Claims 9 Lives, Mamata Resorts To Blame Game; Attacks Railway For Incident

Ahead of polls, political face-off erupted between TMC and BJP after CM Mamata Banerjee slammed Indian Railways for the fire tragedy in Kolkata. Hitting back at Mamata BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya responded that she always plays the blame game, even after 10 years in office there has been no improvement in the track record of state's fire safety. A fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building housing offices of the Railways at Kolkata's strand road on Monday, in which 9 people lost their lives.

While speaking with Republic Amit Malviya said that CM Mamata is politicising the incident and not taking responsibility.

"It is very unfortunate that CM Mamata Banerjee, instead of ensuring that fire is brought under control, she is politicising the incident. The fact is that every time something like this happens she has very conveniently tried to shift the blame elsewhere. She has done this all throughout her tenure", he said. READ | President Kovind expresses grief over loss of lives in Kolkata fire

BJP leader stated as far as this fire is concerned, it's been 10 years since she is in the office and hasn't invested in Disaster Management & fire fighting policies. The fire department doesn't have any equipment. If you notice the building it's a tall high rise and the lanes are narrow, the Kolkata fire brigade does not have the requisite equipment.

CM Mamata is responsible: Malviya

"The Kolkata Municipal corporation (KMC) has been run by the TMC for the last 10-11 years. What has she done? She is the one responsible for it and she is blaming the Railways. Unfortunately, it's the railway that has lost its people and she goes there on the spot and makes an announcement, in order to make political capital out of it. It is so sinister of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to play politics in fire or tragedy of this kind", Malviya said.

When CM Mamata visited the spot, she alleged that no one from the railways was present at the spot. "I don't want to do politics over the tragedy but no one from railways has come here." Malviya slammed Pishi and said Bengal needs a proactive disaster management policy. "Pishi has failed Bengal".

"There has been a complete report that has been put out by the Railways' department in terms of when the fire started when the fire department was requisitioned, when they came and lost precious minutes because there was no hydraulic ladder, the roads are very narrow, there are no enough equipments which can actually take care of such infrastructure or these narrow bylanes that are so common in Kolkata. Who is responsible for investing in it? Mamata Banerjee. It's her party that governs the Kolkata Municipal corporation. Fire & fire safety-related falls directly under the state government regime," he added.

Railways have actually lost their people, it's there building that caught fire and she is blaming railways for the fire that happened. How fair is that? Malviya questioned.