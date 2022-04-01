As Maharashtra, WB Withdraw COVID Curbs, ICMR Warns 'not Yet Time To Give Up Precautions'

Although COVID tally across states is witnessing a downfall, India should not let its guard down and people should continue wearing masks, stated ICMR-NIV Director, Dr. Priya Abraham. Emphasizing the significance of masks in the pandemic era, Dr Priya Abraham further added that masks played a role in controlling the spread of the pandemic and that the time is still not ripe to discontinue the necessary precautions.

She further cautioned that care should be taken, adding that vulnerable groups should not fall prey to the infection again. "Most of the time when children pick up an infection, it is mild or asymptomatic. But when a child with infection comes home and if there is an unvaccinated or a sick, older person, they can transmit the infection," Dr Abraham said.

Maharashtra, West Bengal withdraw curbs but recommend wearing masks

Notably, the ICMR-NIV Director's statement comes after the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the Epidemic Act and the State Disaster Management Act from April 2. As stated by the State's Health Minister Rajesh Tope, wearing masks will be made voluntary in the state. "Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2. Masks and double vaccinations will no longer be mandatory for people travelling in Mumbai local trains," he stated, adding that people should continue with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour although restrictions are removed, in order to prevent future outbreaks.

Apart from Maharashtra, the West Bengal government also withdrew all restrictions related to the pandemic, however, the TMC administration urged citizens to still follow precautions like wearing masks and hygiene maintenance.

As of Friday, According to the data updated by the Ministry of Health, India's total tally of COVID-19 infections stands at 4,30,25,775, with 13,672 active cases. India reported 1,335 cases on Thursday. The total death toll climbed to 5,21,181 with 52 fresh fatalities reported according to the data updated until 8 am, Friday. The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide vaccination campaign reached 184.31 crores.