As Malabar Devaswom Board Takes Over Kannur's Mattannur Mahadeva Temple, Devotees Protest

The Malabar Devaswom Board took over the Mattannur Mahadeva Temple in Kannur amidst heavy protests by devotees. Devaswom Board officials arrived at the temple around 10 am today and took over the temple under police protection. Devotees allege the board is eyeing privately managed temples which rakes good revenue and are being brought under the control of the Board.

Currently, about 1600 temples are under the Malabar Devaswom Board in six districts. From April 2021, the Devaswom Board had said that salaries would be paid on the revised scale and that the salary arrears that had been standing for years would be paid to the employees as soon as possible. But no action has been taken in this regard. With this, the salaries and other matters of the employees of Mattannur Mahadeva Temple are in jeopardy.

Devotees allege that the board is now seizing all the famous temples in Malabar and asking for local help for the daily functioning of these temples.

In February this year, a controversy had brought much pain to the believers among the Hindu community, where the board brought out an order to reduce expenses incurred by temples for festivals, holy offerings, and 'dakshina' to the chief priest while revising the salary of temple staff. Many temple workers say the board does not consider equal pay for equal work and is going to court against it.

The locals came to protest against the takeover of the Mattannur Mahadeva Temple by the Malabar Devaswom. But the police team headed by Mattannur CI halted the protesters. The police used force and created much tension in the temple premises. Protesters said the board took over the temple without any consultation with various stakeholders.