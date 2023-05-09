As Manipur Limps Back To Normalcy, People Step Out To Buy Essentials In Imphal

As violence-hit Manipur limps back to normalcy, visuals have appeared showing people coming out of their houses to buy essentials. This development came after the state government announced a partial relaxation of the curfew across different districts.

It is worth noting that the state of Manipur is still under strict security, which is being maintained by Central and state forces. Though the government has announced a partial relaxation of curfew, the Internet service that was suspended across the state from the start of the violence is still shut until further orders by the authorities.

#WATCH | People come out of their houses to buy essentials in Imphal, during curfew relaxation hours.



According to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, around 60 people have lost their lives in the violence.#ManipurViolence pic.twitter.com/La44QLKuTW — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

Manipur CM announces partial relaxation in curfew

Manipur CM Biren Singh announced on Monday a two-hour relaxation in the curfew that was imposed in several districts. "The curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 8 am in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, between 1 pm and 3 pm in Thoubal, Kangpokpi, and Kakching, between 5 am and 10 am in Jiribam, between 8 am and 10 am in Bishnupur, between 6 am and 6 pm in Pherzawl, between 6 am and 10 am, between 1 pm and 3 pm in Chandel, and between 7 am and 10 am in Churachandpur and Tengnoupal," per the statement released by the chief minister’s office.

What is Manipur's current situation after violence?

The state witnessed a series of deadly clashes between the Maitei and Kuki communities in Manipur over the inclusion of the Maitei tribe in Scheduled Tribe status by the state government. The tension that soon turned into physical attacks resulted in huge damage to lives and property.

According to the state government, so far 60 people have been killed in the clashes, while more than 1700 homes have burned down, leaving more than 35,000 people, including 1600 students homeless or forcing them to change their locations and take shelter in neighbouring states.

Currently, the situation across the state is under control, with no new incidents of violence reported in the last 48 hours. The Manipur government, however, has decided to continue the internet ban in the state until May 13 in a bid to restore law and order.