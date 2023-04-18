As Mercury Soars In Kerala, Expert Cites Global Warming As Reason For High Temperature

As the average temperature is increasing day by day in Kerala, the Director of the Tropical Institute of Ecological Science, Dr. Punnen Kurian said that the major reason for soaring temperatures is global warming.

He added that there is no short-term solution for this and the state needs to increase the greenery in the state.

While speaking with ANI, Kurian said, "The average temperature is increasing day by day in Kerala and the major reason is global warming itself. There is no short-term solution, we have to increase the greenery in the state. We have to minimize the concrete area."

Heatwave-like situation prevailing in state

In recent days, there has been a heatwave-like condition in the state, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in over 10 isolated regions. Usually, a heatwave is declared when temperatures rise by 4.5 degrees Celsius or above normal levels.

Earlier, IMD also warned of heatwave conditions in the coming days. The summer rainfall also couldn't bring the temperature down. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority warned the public of dehydration and to avoid stepping outside during the daytime.

However, Kerala is likely to witness widespread summer showers from Wednesday. The mild rainfall would provide relief from the high temperatures.

About heatwave

Typically, a heatwave is declared when temperatures rise by 4.5 degrees Celsius or more above normal levels. The clockwise circulation of Anti-cyclonic winds has been held responsible for the recent temperature rise in central and southern India. The effect of this spreads over an area of 2500 kilometers.