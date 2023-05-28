As Modi Govt Completes 9 Yrs, Here's How India’s Amrit Peedhi Gained From Centre’s Vision

Over the past nine years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has placed significant emphasis on the development and empowerment of the country's youth. Through a series of comprehensive initiatives spanning education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and sports, the government has endeavoured to harness the immense potential of India's young population. In fact, expenditure on education has doubled in the last nine years. These concerted efforts have aimed to create a generation of skilled, innovative, and self-reliant youth, poised to drive the nation's growth and secure a prosperous future.

A key focus of the Modi government has been to revolutionise the education system, ensuring quality and inclusive learning opportunities for all children. The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020 marked a significant milestone, bringing about a transformative shift in educational approaches. Learner-centric methods and a better understanding of Indian ethos have been incorporated into the curriculum, empowering students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

Under the NEP, the government has digitised NCERT textbooks, making education more accessible and interactive for students across the country. Additionally, the establishment of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), universities, and a remarkable 273 percent increase in medical colleges has expanded the educational infrastructure, providing increased opportunities for students to pursue higher education. Notably, 353 universities have been established since 2014. Furthermore, the number of higher secondary schools have increased by 56,000 in the last nine years, and more than 30,000 girls have been able to pursue higher education in STEM fields under the Vidya Jyoti program.

Recognising the importance of skill development in today's rapidly evolving job market, the government has placed a strong emphasis on skilling and upskilling initiatives. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has witnessed increased budget allocations, enabling the implementation of programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. This flagship scheme has offered training in cutting-edge courses like artificial intelligence, robotics, and other emerging technologies, equipping youth with the skills needed for future employment. Under PMKVY, 3,857 Training Centers have been established in tribal areas. Additionally, GOAL 2.0 calls for the digital upskilling of 10 lakh tribal youth.

The Modi government has actively promoted entrepreneurship, aiming to transform youth from job seekers to job creators. The Startup India initiative, launched in 2016, has fostered a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and startups. Measures such as simplifying regulations, providing tax benefits, and reducing compliance burdens have encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and contribute to the nation's economic growth. Over 9 lakh direct jobs have been created through Startup India, and 99,000 entities have registered themselves as startups.

In addition to education and skill development, the government has focussed on holistic youth development. The sanctioning of 733 Khelo India centres across the country has provided a platform for discovering hidden talents nationwide. The Khelo India program has instilled discipline and teamwork, nurtured a sporting culture, and offered opportunities for young athletes to represent India on the global stage. Furthermore, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has supported athletes with medal prospects, enabling them to excel at international sporting events. Over 2,700 athletes have been covered for training and financial support.

The Modi government has undertaken initiatives to reintegrate neglected sections of society into the mainstream. Mission Youth, a comprehensive program, encompasses education, skill development, livelihood generation, counselling, and sports and recreation activities, ensuring holistic empowerment. Additionally, programs like Himayat in Jammu and Kashmir have provided skill-training opportunities to marginalised youth, opening avenues for their economic and social progress.

Recognising the significance of global perspectives and youth engagement in shaping the future, India, under the G-20 leadership, hosts the Y20 Summit. This platform brings together young leaders from around the world, enabling them to present their ideas and perspectives on G20 priorities. Such global engagement reflects the government's commitment to empowering youth and leveraging their potential in driving positive change on a global scale.

Over the past nine years, the Modi government has made significant strides in youth development, placing education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and sports at the forefront of its agenda. The transformative initiatives and achievements showcased in this period have empowered India's youth, preparing them to navigate the challenges of the future. As the nation looks ahead, the government remains committed to nurturing the talent, aspirations, and potential of its youth, recognising their role as the engines of growth and progress for a prosperous India.