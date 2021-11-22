As MSRTC Workers Continue To Protest, Bombay HC Forms Committee To Expedite Resolution

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed a three-member committee set up by the Maharashtra government to submit its preliminary report regarding the agitation being held by the disgruntled employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), by December 20. The issue revolves around the merging of employees of the debt-ridden MSRTC into the Maharashtra government. The division bench of Justices P B Varale and S M Modak who were hearing the pleas urged the MSRTC employees to reconsider their stand and report to duty.

People in rural areas facing difficulties due to lack of transport: Bombay HC

Justices P B Varale and S M Modak were hearing the plea filed by the MSRTC. The bench noted that it was aware of the issues faced by the agitating workers but a balance has to be maintained between issues and priorities. The court was hearing a petition filed by the MSRTC seeking contempt action to be initiated against the protesting employees for not reporting to work despite court orders. While stating that children will suffer as schools have reopened now, the court added, “Those employees, drivers, conductors who have shown willingness to extend cooperation to the corporation will be permitted to ply buses either in urban or rural areas so that public in general, including school students, are not put to suffering.''

Why are MSRTC employees holding the strike?

MSRTC employees started an indefinite protest last month, from October 28, over their demand for merger of the corporation with the Maharashtra government and for them to be treated as state government employees. They also demanded that their salaries be hiked with better job security. The Bombay High Court has rapped the MSRTC employees for their "adamant stand" of not withdrawing their strike despite the Maharashtra government extending full cooperation and setting up a panel to address their demand of merger of the MSRTC with the state government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has issued orders to protesting employees to join duty under the threat of loss of pay. The MSRTC employees have, however, declared to continue their protest until their demands are fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Friday accused the BJP of prolonging the strike despite most demands being met. Claiming that the intervention of the courts had helped in starting discussions to fulfill other demands of the protesting unions, Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana, slammed the violent turn taken during the protests. MSRTC employees are striking, paralysing the state-run bus services, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, Twitter