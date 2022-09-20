As Multiplex Reopens In Srinagar, Owner Says 'cinema Never Left Hearts Of Kashmiris'

After the Kashmir valley saw its first multiplex reopen in Srinagar on Tuesday, September 20, the owner of the newly-opened theatre in Srinagar, Vikas Dar, in an interview with Republic TV said that the development is like a dream come true for the Valley. He also thanked the state and the central government for playing a major role in getting his project to come to life.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dar said, "Cinema never left the heart of Kashmiris and Kashmir too never left the heart of cinema lovers and cinema makers. In cinematic language, it was an interval and now it's time to finish the movie."

"I think it's a fantastic day. Our dream has come true," Vikas Dar said, adding, "People are giving a positive response. The state and the central government have played a major and positive role in getting this project on the ground. This is not about the business of movies, this is something that came from our hearts."

The owner of the multiplex further informed that they are also making a play zone in the multiplex for children starting from the age of two years. "The play zone will be for 2 to 80 years as we say dil to baccha hai ji (Our heart is a child)," he added.

INOX multiplex theatre in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Valley’s first multiplex in Srinagar. The cinema halls have been reopened in the Valley, three decades after the owner of the theatres downed their shutters in Kashmir following the threats and attacks by militants in 1989-90.

Designed by INOX, the first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises of the theatre will also have a food court aimed at promoting local cuisine. The multiplex will be thrown open to the public from Tuesday with a special screening of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha', before regular shows start from September 30.