With India welcoming its new President, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shared a release on Twitter from 1950 titled 'Swearing in ceremony of President-elect and ministers on Thursday, January 26, 1950'. The release, 'a glimpse of the birth of a tradition', was shared by PIB on the eve of the swearing-in of India's first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950.

The 3-page press release narrated the schedule of the oath-taking ceremony of Dr. Rajendra Prasad in detail. It mentioned that the President-elect will leave his residence and arrive at 9.50 am at the N. Court following which he would be taken to the Durbar Hall alongside the Prime Minister. At 10.18 am, the Governor-General will read the Proclamation, announcing the birth of the Republic and the letter from the Constitution thereby declaring the name of the President of the Republic of India.

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, July 25 making her the country's first tribal President. She was administered oath by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana in the Central Hall of the Parliament House at 10.15 AM. After taking the oath, she expressed her gratitude and thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her to the country's highest constitutional post.

"My political career started in the 50th year of Independence. I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India".

She further stated that reaching the Presidential position is not something personal but an achievement for every poor and backward section of India. "My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams. The people who were devoid of development for years - the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals - can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women," she said.

Murmu, who was the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, won the Presidential Elections by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64% valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th president. She received 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.