As Nation Remembers Pulwama Attack Martyrs, Congress Questions Again; 'Who Was Behind It'

The Congress party plays politics as the nation remembers the martyrs of the Pulwama attack on the fourth anniversary of the terror attack wherein 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on Feb 14, 2019. Saying that they want to know 'who was behind' the Pulwama terror attack while not mentioning Pakistan's name.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Udit Raj spared Pakistan and its terrorists who were responsible for the terror attack in Pulwama saying that the country wants to know 'who was behind it'. "Pulwama incident took place on this day. The country wants to know who was behind this. Where did so much RDX come from, and why they were not taken by air?" Udit Raj tweeted.

आज के दिन पुलवामा की घटना हुई थी। देश जानना चाहता है इसके पीछे किसका हाथ था? कहाँ से इतना RDX आया, क्यों नही एयर से ले जाया गया ? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) February 14, 2023

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also did not mention Pakistan's name while calling the terror attack an 'intelligence failure' on the Pulwama terror attack anniversary. "Today we pay homage to the 40 CRPF Martyrs who died because of the blatant Intelligence Failure in Pulwama. I hope all the Martyred Families have been suitably rehabilitated," Singh tweeted.

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said, "It’s so sad that on this day, the congress party is raising questions on the Pulwama attack and not paying homage. We all know that the proper answer was given across the border by the surgical strike. The Congress party always raises questions on the valour of the army." He said that even terror group Jaish accepted that they were behind the Pulwama attack.

Digvijaya Singh seeks evidence of Balakot surgical strike

Earlier in January, Digvijaya Singh stirred a massive controversy while addressing a rally in Jammu saying, "They talk about the surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies."

Questioning the Centre, Singh said, "Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, every vehicle is checked there. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why was it not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. Till date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."