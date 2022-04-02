Last Updated:

'Can't declare we're done...' | As New COVID-19 Mutant 'XE' Emerges, TIGS Says, 'No Need To Panic, Be Cautious & Watchful'

Although the new mutant is likely to be the most transmissible, as per WHO, TISG has recommended not to panic and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

As the Coronavirus pandemic wanes, there are multiple reports of the emergence of the new mutant of the COVID-19, 'XE', and although World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it may be the most transmissible of all the mutants so far, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) has stated that there is no need to panic, however, citizens should maintain a cautious attitude by following the necessary COVID precautions. 

Speaking to ANITIGS Director Rakesh Mishra said, "The new mutant XE emerged for the first time in mid-January, but I believe that there is no need to push a 'panic button'. So far, only 600 cases have been reported across the world. But we need to keep a close watch on it." According to the WHO's latest report, XE may be the most transmissible of all the COVID-19 mutants, so far including the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. 

XE mutant unlikely to cause COVID wave

TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra apprised that the mutant is not expected to create a wave of COVID-19. "No indication is present at the moment highlighting that this new variant is so strong that it can cause a wave. We need to wait for some more time to make comments on how transmissible it can be," he said. 

TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra also commented on certain sections of the society who are always in a hurry to announce the end of the pandemic. Although the virus is receding, doesn't mean one would give up on the necessary COVID-19 precautions, he said. "It is unfortunate that a certain section of the society seems to be eager to declare that the pandemic is over. People should take care by using masks, administering vaccines as per rules and boosters wherever allowed and avoiding unnecessary clustering in crowded spaces, especially in close spaces. Act civil by wearing masks," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry, India recorded 1,260 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally of infections to 4,30,27,035. India also recorded a total of 83 COVID-19 deaths. In terms of vaccination coverage, the number exceeded 184.52 crore, as the data available till 7 am on Saturday. So far, more than 1.81 crore (1,81,21,823) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

