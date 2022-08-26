As Noida Twin Towers' Demolition Nears, A Look At Tallest Buildings Razed In Seconds

The Supertech Twin Towers in Noida are just two days away from being reduced to rubble as they will be demolished using 3,700kg of explosives on August 28. Allegedly built in violation of building codes, the Twin Towers which measure 100 metres tall will become one of the tallest structures to be demolished in India. As the countdown to the Noida Twin Tower demolition approaches, let us take a look at some of the tallest structures across the world that were razed in a matter of seconds.

1. The Trump Plaza

The Trump Plaza was one of the most famous and tallest buildings to recently get demolished in Atlantic City in the US state of New Jersey. This 34-floor building was operated as a hotel and casino. Opened in 1984, the building was demolished on February 18, 2021, due to its deteriorating condition and the failing business. It was taken down using 3,000 sticks of dynamite in 20 seconds.

(Image: AP)

2. Ocean Tower

The Ocean Tower in the US state of Texas saw its construction start in 2006 and was being developed as a luxury condominium. However, just two years later, cracks started emerging in the building which stood 31 stories tall. Owing to its sinking by six inches at the base, the building was named the 'Leaning Tower of South Padre' and was demolished in 2009 as the renovation work was not viable.

3. The AfE Tower

The AfE Tower, which also stood 31 stories tall, was located in Frankfurt, Germany and was the tallest building ever demolished in Europe in 2014. Constructed in the early 1970s, the skyscraper was part of the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University and was razed using over 950 kg of explosives in just 10 seconds.

4. The Mina Plaza

The Mini Plaza of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was demolished for a better plan. The construction of the building started in 2007, however, after the development of 144 floors and four towers, the plaza was still incomplete. To make better use of the site, the buildings were demolished using 6,000 kg of explosives in just ten seconds.

Watch: Mina Plaza demolished in Abu Dhabi https://t.co/CPyUEraPx0 pic.twitter.com/xDbve5OYXm — The National (@TheNationalNews) November 27, 2020

5. The Golden Flower Building

The Golden Flower Building, which was located in Xi'an city in China, stood 387 feet tall and was the tallest skyscraper to be razed in the country. After its construction was completed in 1996, it was unused for a decade and seemed too expensive to renovate. The 26 stories high building was demolished using 1.4 tonnes of dynamite.

6. The Brayton Point Power Station

The Brayton Point Power Station, located in the US state of Massachusetts was inaugurated in 1960 and saw two of its cooling towers get demolished in 2019. Each standing 500 feet, the towers made the record of being the tallest cooling towers of a plant to get razed with explosives.

7. Landmark Tower

The Landmark Tower in Texas, which was completed in 1957, was the tallest building in the city of Fort Worth with a height of 380 feet. After being abandoned and getting hit by a cyclone, the building was finally demolished in 2006 with just 163 kg of explosives.

8. Morrison Hotel

The Morrison Hotel in Chicago was completed in 1925 and was demolished in 1965 for the construction of the First National Bank Building, now called the Chase Tower. With 45 stories (526 feet), this skyscraper was the first building to have over 40 stories located outside New York.