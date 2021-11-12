As Norovirus Confirmed In Kerala's Wayanad, Health Min Veena George Calls For Vigilance

As reports of confirmation of Norovirus in Kerala gain traction, State Health Minister Veena George took stock of the situation on Friday. According to a release by the state health ministry, Veena George chaired a meet with officials to guide them and further prevent the spread of the newly discovered Norovirus - wherein reports claim that this virus has high transmissibility. The virus is reported to be causing both diarrhoea and vomiting.

Kerela govt. urges citizens to be vigilant

A statement released by the state health ministry read that the Kerala govt had been notified of the reports of Norovirus rising.

State Health Minister Veena George while taking stock of the situation had said, "Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Drinking water sources need to be hygienic,"

The statement went on to mention that George had directed to intensify preventive measures and spread awareness regarding the gravity of the virus. She added that the citizens should not panic and remember that by adhering to proper treatment, Norovirus could be cured. She concluded by saying, "Everyone should be aware of the disease and its means of prevention."

Norovirus confirmed in Wayanad among 13 vet student

On Thursday, Wayanad district in Kerala reported the first case of Norovirus wherein 13 students studying in a veterinary college in Pookode had caught the deadly virus. The Veterinary college authorities said the infection was first found in students living in hostels outside the campus. The health authorities were quick to collect samples and send them to NIV in Alappuzha for testing. The health authorities who had taken up their cases had ensured that the situation was under control and further spread of the virus had been prevented.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly infectious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. While it passes in a couple of days, it is easily transmitted through contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only a few norovirus particles can make other people sick. The infected person poses danger to the surrounding individuals especially in the first few days of infection if it results in vomiting.

Image Credit - Twitter - Veena George/ Rep