As Odisha MLA Runs Over Crowd Injuring 22, BJP Pulls Up BJD, Calls Suspension A 'drama'

At least 22 people were injured after suspended Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district of Odisha on Saturday. Those injured comprised 15 members of the BJP and seven police personnel-- two of whom including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu-were seriously injured in the incident and were taken to AIIMS.

“There is no report of any casualty yet,” Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said in a statement about the incident.

MLA roughed up after incident

After the incident, the MLA from Chilika was also critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob, which had gathered outside the BDO Banapur's office while the election for the block chairperson was underway. The MLA was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said.

"The MLA was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar", Pahi added. It is pertinent to mention here that Prasant Jagdave was suspended last year, in 2021 over assaulting a Dalit leader of BJP near Chilika lake. Jagdev had allegedly thrashed BJP’s Dalit leader Niranjan Sethi on September 8 when the latter protested the delay in distribution of National Food Security Act cards for the beneficiaries and assistance for construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Balugaon area of Khurda district.

BJP calls suspension a 'drama'

Meanwhile, the BJP pulled up the ruling BJD government in Odisha for not taking action against Jagdev. Addressing a press briefing, the national spokesperson of the saffron party Sambit Patra alleged that Jagdev is a 'habitual offender' and his recent act is 'no less than a conspiracy to murder' democracy. “The MLA was trying to disrupt the entire democratic process by affecting the polls. His act was purely out of frustration and he tried to kill women activists by driving a car over them. It was nothing but an attempt to murder democracy,” he said.

The Chilika MLA in November 2016 allegedly flung a kerosene lantern at the woman tehsildar of Bolgad when the latter was mapping a land. In July 2016, Jagdev and his supporters allegedly thrashed BJP activists over showing black flags to the food supply minister and Youth BJD president Sanjay Dasburma in Boudh district.

“Why was Prashant Jagdev not expelled from BJD despite being involved in several kinds of violence? He was given all due importance in the party and also made to contest elections again,” fumed Patra.