As Omicron Cases Rise In India, COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Is At Its Lowest: Survey

A survey done by the social network LocalCircles in October has shown that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among the adult population is at its lowest. According to the research, 7.04 crore citizens were hesitant to take the jab, however the number has since gone down to 6.96 crores. In a relief to the ongoing pandemic threat, the survey mentioned that many unvaccinated adults are willing to take the vaccine as soon as they get the opportunity. It has to be noted that the hesitancy was at a high - 11.59 crore, in November.

With rising Omicron cases in India, vaccine hestiency is at the lowest:

Key points of the survey done by COVID-19 vaccine reluctance:

Of the 12 crore adults who haven't taken the COVID-19 vaccine yet, 17% are willing to do so soon while another 25% may take it down the road.

Under the government's "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign and rising threat of Omicron variant, citizens are being pushed to take the dose.

16% of people are hesitant to take the vaccine due to uncertainty regarding side effects, another 17% believe they are unable to take the vaccine due to their prevailing medical condition.

Data analysis also indicates that 38% of the citizens who were hesitant to get vaccinated are now willing to take the jab with the new variant cases rising in India.

2.04 crore citizens may take the vaccine as soon as they get the opportunity while another three crore citizens are awaiting more information on vaccines.

Omicron's rising threat in India

With fresh cases in Maharashtra and one in Delhi, India's total tally of COVID-19 variant Omicron has risen to 33. On Friday, seven new infections of the highly mutated Omicron variant from Maharashtra were reported. Later, a 35-year-old man, having travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, tested positive in Delhi. India now has a tally of 33 cases with 17 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka and two in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Centre has directed the states and Union Territories to emphasize on the district level measures to curb the spread of the virus. This came as 27 districts across states and UTs have been recording an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases for the past two weeks. In a letter addressed to chief secretaries and administrators of the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the officials to stress upon the strategic containment rules in identified areas.