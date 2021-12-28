Last Updated:

As Omicron Cases Surge, Watch Republic's Ground Reports From Different Parts Of India

Amid the Omicron scare, strict guidelines are being brought back in several parts of India. However, many people are also seen flouting the COVID-19 norms.

Swagata Banerjee

Image: PTI/Pixabay


Amid a surge in Omicron variant cases in India, strict COVID guidelines are being brought back in several parts of the country. However, many people are also seen flouting the COVID norms, a recent example being Sarojini Nagar Market in New Delhi. 

Republic's ground reports from different parts of the country:

1. Srinagar 

  • No COVID protocol is being followed
  • Mass violation on ground
  • Tourist destinations, commercial markers witnessed a huge rush as New Year is around the corner
  • No social distancing, no mask

2. Telangana  

  • COVID protocols have been flouted by the people in Monda Market
  • No mask, no social distance been followed
  • Telangana has reported 55 Omicron cases till now out of which 10 have completely recovered. 

3. Narsingi Vaccination Centre  

Telangana gears up for vaccine for kids after Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao held a review meeting over the preparedness and Vaccination drive

4. COVID protocol violation report from Jammu 

  • COVID19 norms being flouted by people; no masks, no social distancing being followed
  • Police asking people to wear masks

5. Thiruvananthapuram

  • Main markets deserted due to fear of COVID
  • Traders say after Christmas, the market is totally down. No crowd at all
  • Night curfew from Thursday to Sunday 
  • Kerala second highest in number of COVID death 48,600+
  • 57 omicron cases, 2514 new COVID cases
  • Some people are letting their guard down by not wearing masks properly

India's Omicron tally 

India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46. With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.

The active cases have declined to 75,456, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,290 with 293 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 61 days now. The active cases have declined to 75,456 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Image: PTI/Pixabay

