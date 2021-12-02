Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with States on airport screening and surveillance with Airport Public Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) on Thursday. This meeting with the states chaired by the Health Minister started at 10 a.m. More details from the meeting are awaited.

This comes amid growing fears about a new COVID-19 strain known as 'Omicron,' which has been detected in several nations. South Africa was the first to report the novel Omicron form to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. So far, no cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron has been documented in India, Mandaviya stated during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The minister stated that an advisory has been issued in this respect as a result of the viral information received. He also stated that all efforts are being made to prevent the virus from entering the country.

"We are immediately checking suspicious cases and conducting genome sequencing. We have learnt a lot during the COVID crisis. Today, we have a lot of resources and laboratories. We can manage any situation," the minister said.

Travel bans imposed by multiple countries; WHO disagrees

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which was discovered in South Africa, 'Omicron' earlier this month, raising the concern among countries with the new variety. The World Health Organization (WHO) encouraged vulnerable persons, including those who are not vaccinated and high-risk groups including the elderly over 60 and those with comorbidities, to postpone plans to go overseas on Tuesday. The WHO has issued a new 'travel warning' and advise for international traffic in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant B.1.1.529, stating that the Omicron variation is expected to be found "in an increasing number of countries" as the world ramps up surveillance and sequencing efforts.

The WHO issued travel advice on Nov. 30 after a rising number of nations announced wide temporary travel restrictions, including banning international travellers from Southern African countries and countries where the novel Omicron form has been discovered. Instead, the WHO now advises that those who are vulnerable postpone their travel plans. The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that blanket travel bans will not stop the disease from spreading internationally and that they will put a significant strain on people's lives and livelihoods. Furthermore, they can sabotage global health efforts during a pandemic by discouraging countries from reporting and sharing epidemiological and sequencing data.

List of countries that have imposed travel restrictions amid Omicorn spread

India

The United States

The UK

Canada

China

France

Germany

Greece

Japan

Russia

Belgium

Singapore

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Austria

Saudi Arabia

Netherlands

Philippines

Spain

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Angola

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Denmark

Egypt

Fiji

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Kuwait

Maldives

Malta

Pakistan

Morocco

New Zealand

Oman

Rwanda

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PIXABAY / ANI)