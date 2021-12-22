As Omicron Tally Crosses 200-mark, States Reimpose Sec 144 & Night Curfew; See Full List

In the wake of rising in Omicron cases across India, several states and union territories have imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. On Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that Omicron is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant of COVID-19 and urged the states and UTs to implement prompt measures at the grassroots levels to curb the spread of the virus.

The Centre's guidelines include measures such as reimposing night curfew, prohibition of large gatherings, curtailing the number of attendees in events in districts that are reporting high positivity rates. India’s current Omicron tally stands at 213, with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting the highest 57 and 54 cases respectively.

Here's a look at state and city-wise COVID-19 safety guidelines and restrictions imposed to curb Omicron spread.

Mumbai

The Mumbai police has imposed Section 144 across the city from December 16 to December 31, to prohibit large gatherings during Christmas and New Year. As per the new guidelines, only people up to 50% of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event and the organizers are required to be fully vaccinated.

Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to run shops and guard establishments, malls, events, and gatherings. Visitors and customers should also be fully inoculated against Coronavirus. Public transport is also limited to fully vaccinated persons and travellers are required to carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

If the number of guests attending events exceeds a thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed about the same.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has imposed a night curfew in 8 major cities till December 31 to curb the Omicron threat during the festive season. Night curfew will be in force in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh from 1 am to 5 am every day. All shops and establishments can remain open till midnight.

Restaurants can stay open with 75% capacity until midnight, while cinema halls can operate at 100% capacity. Gyms will continue to function at 75% capacity while parks can remain open till 10 pm.

Karnataka

Karnataka, which was the first state to report COVID-19 cases, has also imposed fresh restrictions on the public celebration of New Year 2022. The state government however allowed celebrations in clubs and restaurants with 50% seating capacity without DJ. Chief Minister Bensavaraj Bommai ordered mandatory vaccination for everyone participating in these celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 to January 2.

Uttar Pradesh

The UP government has also invoked Section 144 CrPC in Noida and Lucknow districts till December 31 in light of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. “Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar till December 31 keeping the law and order situation in mind,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had said in a circular.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended its COVID-related curbs, banning social and cultural gatherings till December 31 midnight. The seating capacity in bars and restaurants has been limited to 50 per cent. The current restrictions will continue up to the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Under a phased reopening with an improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious, and other gatherings are still banned in the capital.

Omicron cases cross the 200-mark in India

