As Operation Kaveri Progresses In Sudan, MEA Explains Rescue Modus Operandi

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra spelt out the modus operandi adopted in carrying out Operation Kaveri in the conflict zone of Sudan and informed a first level of communication with most of the approximately 4,500 Indians residing in the war-torn country has been done. He further informed other countries have also reached out to India seeking help for evacuating their citizens from the African country. It’s important to note, post the mediation by the USA and Saudi Arabia, the warring factions in Sudan agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire for the rescue missions of the citizens of various countries living in Sudan.

“As soon as the fighting broke out in Khartoum on April 15, our embassy alerted and reached out to as many people of India as they could, and as it turns out they have reached out to almost all of them. Advisories were issued both in Khartoum and in Delhi. We created a network of communication within Sudan to fight the challenges of network availability, power availability to charge your network, devices to pass on the information about the ongoing conflict situation, to advise the people of the community not to take avoidable risks, keep them informed about the efforts of the GoI as part of Operation Kaveri,” said Vinay Mohan Kwatra. He also informed that about 3100 Indian nationals have registered online with the intermittent network availability with the Indian Embassy and many more are in direct touch with the various officials.

#OperationKaveri continues in swift pace.



Happy to receive 297 Indians at Jeddah carried by INS Teg. With this second ship and total six batches, around 1100 Indians rescued from Sudan have arrived in Jeddah.



Repatriation to India of those arriving today will commence shortly.

Evacuation of Citizens of other countries

Requests have also been received by the government of India from other countries to rescue their Citizens informed Kwatra, “We have received requests for the evacuation of citizens of other countries from Sudan. This is subject to the fulfillment of the procedures.” The third naval ship - INS Tarkash - has also reached Port Sudan on April 27 to evacuate Indians from Sudan,” Foreign Kwatra said.

The Indians brought to Saudi Arabia from Sudan are kept at a temporary transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah, from where they are flown to India. Muraleedharan on April 25 also inspected the facility, "Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan will be received & put up briefly before traveling to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has a 24*7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter.

