As Pakistan's Flip-flop Over Resuming Trade Ties With India Persists; Here's What MEA Said

As Pakistan continued to make contradicting statements on resuming trade ties with India in wake of the devastating floods, the MEA cleared its stance. Speaking to the media on Thursday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated that PM Modi had expressed his condolences to the flood victims and the injured persons. However, he refrained from speculating on the possibility of India extending financial assistance to the flood-ravaged neighbouring country. He also remained circumspect about whether the PM's tweet will lead to any bonhomie in the bilateral relationship.

MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi remarked, "Look regarding the floods that have hit Pakistan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has shared his sadness at the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. You've seen his comments. He has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by the natural calamity. So you've seen that. To be honest, if there's anything further on this, I would be happy to share at that time. For the moment that's all I have to say on the issue of the assistance."

"The last question I think was from you regarding flood assistance, leading to bonhomie, I think is very speculative. I don't know which part I can answer. As I told you, we have shared Prime Minister’s response on this issue and I don't know how that links to meetings and visits that we have not yet announced," he added. This comes amid speculation that PM Modi and Shehbaz Sharif could meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand from September 15-16. While both the leaders had exchanged Twitter messages over the floods in Pakistan, there was no talk on trade.

Pakistan's flip-flop over trade ties

Addressing a press briefing on August 29, Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail affirmed that they would consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India via the land border in wake of the destruction of standing crops in Pakistan. A day after this, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif virtually ruled out such a possibility linking the trade ties to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the decision regarding trade with India will be taken later.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told the media, "Our focus is on relief and rescue. As far as the economy is concerned, this is a question for the future. We can answer that after examining the entire situation. Until now, we have not taken a decision pertaining to India".

On August 31, Ismail revealed that more than one international agency had approached the Pakistan government to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border. But he made it clear that this proposal can be approved only after consulting its coalition partners and key stakeholders. A day earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad made it clear there is no proposal under consideration to allow the import of vegetables from India. While Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India in August 2019 after the revocation of J&K's special status, it allowed trade in certain pharma products later.