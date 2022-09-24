Shortly after ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh was seen evading Republic's cameras and questions on the false TRP Scam, advocate Swapnil Kothari said that Param Bir's silence amounts to an admission of guilt.

On Saturday, reporters of Republic tracked Param Bir Singh down in Mumbai, who allegedly went missing after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its chargesheet in Mumbai's sessions court after two years of investigation into the TRP rigging scam and found 'no evidence' against Republic Media Network.

#ParamBirAnswerNow | Param Bir Singh, who accused Republic and personally gave a clean chit to others, escapes Republic's questions after TRP truth comes out; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fZOrVU8T6G pic.twitter.com/WBFpgqzH5l — Republic (@republic) September 24, 2022

Advocate Swapnil Kothari, after seeing Param Bir run from Republic's questions spoke exclusively to Republic and said, "In law as we say, silence amounts to admission of guilt. When you have asked him questions, and the fact that he maintained a deafening silence, clearly amounts to everything that you have questioned him about, could be true."

"He knows it, the world knows it, all of us know it. He must have been advised by his lawyers to keep his mouth shut as anything he says could be used against him," Kothari added.

"What is more shameful and disgraceful is the silence of the media in India. The fact that other media houses in the media fraternity don't even mention this report, they don't even talk about it, is very unprofessional. They owe it to the public, who they depend upon for their TRP. I had told Arnab earlier, that the Lutyens media will be totally silent on this, and we can see it now," the advocate concluded.

'No evidence' against Republic TV in TRP rigging case: ED chargesheet

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on October 8, 2020, held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' which the police were probing and publically named Republic TV, despite the fact that it found no mention in the complaint.

After two years of the investigation into the TRP scam case, various news reports state that there is 'no evidence' found against Republic TV and R Bharat over the manipulation of TRPs. Notably, several media reports have also stated that an investigation has now been launched against the channel India Today.

According to a PTI report, ED in its chargesheet filed before a special Mumbai court on September 22 noted that its findings were at "variance" with the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police in 2020.

"No evidence of Republic TV or Republic Bharat indulging in these practices was forthcoming either by the statement or by digital data evidence," the chargesheet said. "The forensic audit report relied upon by Mumbai police was 'superficial' and based on the analysis of 'limited aspects'," the PTI report added.