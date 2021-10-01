As Param Bir Singh 'flees', Maha Govt May Ask Centre If He Crossed Over At Nepal Border

According to Republic Media Network sources, the Maharashtra Government will seek details from the Central government regarding reports of former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh fleeing India, possibly via the Nepal border. This development comes a day after Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that Param Bir may have escaped India.

As per sources, Patil on Friday summoned the Mumbai and Thane Police Commissioners to review cases against Param Bir. Both top cops have briefed the Home Minister regarding the FIRs against the 'missing' ex-CP, who now holds the position of Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Home Minister said, "I have heard that Param Bir has fled the country. The permission of the Chief Minister of the state is necessary for any government official of the state to go abroad. Param Bir Singh did not take any such permission. This is a very serious matter."

The state police has launched a manhunt for Param Bir, said Patil. A bailable warrant has also been issued against him by the Justice Justice Chandiwal commission.

Allegations against & by Param Bir Singh

In April, Param Bir Singh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that then-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had told now suspended Mumbai API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore from over 1,700 bars, restaurants and establishments in Mumbai. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating into Param Bir's allegations against the NCP leader, the ex-CP himself has been accused in four extortion cases- including by two bookies who accused Param Bir of extorting and deceitfully charging them in betting cases,

Police Inspector Bhimrao Gadge also accused Singh of interfering in a probe on collusion between builders and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials to dupe the Maharashtra government of Rs 124 crore. The inspector also alleged that Param Bir had ordered him to remove the names of some municipal officials and builders from the chargesheet. On rejecting his demands, Gadge alleged that he was wrongfully imprisoned in a frivolous case till his acquittal by a court in September 2017. Sharad Agarwal, the nephew of Mumbai-based builder, has also accused Param Bir Singh of demanding Rs 2 crore. Meanwhile, the state government is also probing Param Bir's role in the Antilia bomb scare case.