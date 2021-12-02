As Param Bir Suspended, BJP Slams Delayed Action; NCP Says 'all Due Processes Followed'

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday has been suspended by the Maharashtra government. In the suspension order accessed by Republic Media Network, the government cited five cases filed against the ex-top cop and certain 'irregularities and lapses' committed by him.

"The Government of Maharashtra is satisfied that it is necessary and desirable to place Shri Param Bir Singh, IPS under suspension in accordance with Provision of Rule 3 (1) and 3 (3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. added the official," the order read.

Before being suspended, Param Bir Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. He has held several key posts in the police department including the police commissioner of Mumbai and Thane, DG of Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, SP of Bhandara and Chandrapur districts and ADGP (Law and Order).

NCP says all due process followed

While speaking to Republic Media Network, senior NCP leader Majeed Memon said that the decision to suspend Param Bir Singh was a legal procedure and has nothing to do with the political developments.

When asked about why there was a delay in suspending him despite the report being filed by the Maharashtra secretary in August, the NCP leader said, "Chief secretary did his job, it is part of duty. Law secretary will do his job and home secretary will do his job irrespective of any political impact on the steps that are being taken."

He added, "Param Bir Singh is fully entitled to challenge this order in the court of law and get it judicially scrutinised."

BJP asserts belated action

Reacting to the development, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar questioned why the Maha Vikas Aghadi government delayed the suspension. "Chief Minister has to explain why he took so many days to suspend Param Bir Singh."

He further alleged that there is a deal between Param Bir Singh and Shiv Sena to not expose any other person. On Param Bir-Sachin Vaze nexus, Bhatkhalkar said Maharashtra CM reinstated Vaze into the service and alleged that during his suspension he was Shiv Sena's spokesperson.

Former UP DGP Dr Vikram Singh said that Param Bir Singh is the biggest blot on uniform ever not just in Mumbai but the whole country. "IPS has never seen this kind of disgrace and shame as in the case of Param Bir Singh."

Watch | 'Suspension is not dismissal': Former U.P DGP Dr Vikram Singh speaks to Republic after tainted cop Param Bir Singh is suspended by Maharashtra Government



Image: ANI