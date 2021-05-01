West Bengal
Free COVID-19 Vaccines In UP To People Aged 18-44 Yrs; CM Yogi Reviews Inoculation Drive

'We have decided to give free vaccines to people between 18-44 years of age and have purchased directly from the companies," said CM Yogi

Written By
Astha Singh

PTI/@ANINewsUP/Twitter


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the third phase of the largest vaccination drive on Saturday as the state gears up to inoculate those above 18 years of age. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that over 1 crore vaccines are ordered and 5 crore global tender floated on the part of the state government. 

"We ordered 1 crore vaccines. We have received vaccines for the 45+ category too. We have purchased directly from the companies. We have also floated global tenders for 5 crore vaccines in the state. I am sure that we will be able to take this forward successfully,'' he said.

CM Yogi speaks on Free vaccination

"In next 5 days, vaccination will be done in these 85 centres at 7 districts. After this, everyone will be given vaccines in other districts. We have decided to give free vaccines to people between 18-44 years of age. People above 45 years of age are being given free vaccine by the Government of India", said CM Yogi.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further stated that on Saturday, 2500 centres for the 45 plus age group have begun phase 3 vaccination. The state government has also begun vaccination for the 18 plus age category and included 7 districts Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Kanpur and Meerut-- where highest positivity rate & active COVID cases have been reported. 85 separate centres will be set up for the age group of 18 plus.

As the phase 3 vaccination drive began today, CM Yogi inspected the Avantibai Hospital vaccination centre in Lucknow.

COVID Cases in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Union Health Ministry, with 3,10,783 active cases at present UP is among the ten states cumulatively accounting for 78.22 per cent of India's total active cases. The state reported 34,372 new COVID-19 cases and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges. For the first time, the country has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours:

  • Total cases: 1,91,64,969
  • Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406
  • Death toll: 2,11,853
  • Active cases: 32,68,710
  • Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635

(Image Credits: PTI/@ANINewsUP/Twitter)

COVID-19: UP CM inaugurates Phase-3 vaccine drive in 7 districts with highest active cases

