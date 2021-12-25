As PM Modi Announces COVID Boosters, Vaccines For Kids, Union Ministers Applaud Decision

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi made big announcements concerning the vaccination drive in India, the Union Ministers hailed the decision of vaccinating children and providing booster shots amid the Omicron threat. The three big announcements made by PM Modi on Saturday, December 25, include: Children between the ages of 15 to 18 will be vaccinated from Jan 3, 2022; Healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses" from January 10, 2022; and People above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail of 'precaution dose' of COVID vaccine on doctor's advise from Jan 10, 2022.

Union Minister hails PM Modi's big announcement

Thanking PM Modi for announcing booster doses to strengthen the country's fight against the Coronavirus, Smriti Irani tweeted, "Thank you, PM @narendramodi Ji, for announcing vaccination for children between the age of 15-18 years and ‘Precaution Dose’ for our health/frontline workers & elderly. This will boost the confidence of our citizens and strengthen our Nation’s battle against Covid and its new variant"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreeing to the fact that precaution and vaccination is the only way to stay safe amid the Omicron scare, wrote on Twitter, " From 3 January’22 children aged 15-18 years can get vaccinated".

"Corona will be defeated"

While Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that with the decisions announced by PM Modi, children, the elderly, and corona warriors will get more protection from COVID infection.

Further Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to thank Modi for the decisions and wrote, "In order to make the country stronger in the fight against Corona, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken very important decisions regarding vaccination. I sincerely thank them for these decisions".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath lauded the Centre's decision and said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are all engaged in the fight against the Corona epidemic".

Also, BJP's JP Nadda stated that Modi's decision will prove to be important in the fight against COVID and that Modi's government is committed to ensuring that everyone should be vaccinated against security and every countryman is safe.

Ashok Gehlot, Omar Abdullah react to Modi's vaccine announcements

While responding to Modi's big announcement, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah said, "The decision comes not a moment too soon."

He further added, "Now all that remains is for the government to ensure adequate supply of vaccines. Also, a greater choice of vaccines beyond the two already available will go a long way to helping with the booster rollout".

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated that the Rajasthan government had several times written to Modi requesting to issue guidelines regarding booster dose of COVID vaccine and vaccine for children, he said, "I am happy that by accepting our demand today, Prime Minister has announced booster dose and vaccination of children between 15 years and 18 years. Vaccine and COVID protocol is the only way to fight COVID."

