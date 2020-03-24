As PM Modi Announces 21-day Lockdown, Here Are The Key Highlights From His Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day complete lockdown in the country from midnight on Tuesday in his address to the nation. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the necessity of 'social distancing' and elaborated on the need of the hour to stay home.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation:

Complete lockdown imposed across the entire country from 00:00 hours of March 22, 2020, onwards The lockdown will be imposed for 21 days. The Prime Minister urged everyone to stay home and emphasised on the need of 'Social Distancing' PM Modi highlighted that it might take several days for a person to exhibit the symptoms of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, an infected person might unknowingly infect all those who have come in contact with him/her He also stated that one infected individual can spread the virus to hundreds of people within 7-10 days. The Prime Minister highlighted that it took 67 days for the number of COVID-19 affected persons to reach 1 lakh and in the next 11 days the next 1 lakh got affected and in just 4 days later it infected the next 1 lakh population. From PM to the every one in the country, all must practice Social Distancing. PM Modi stressed that the only way to stop this pandemic is to break the cycle of transmission. He appealed to the citizens to salute to those who are sacrificing their lives in the line of duty. Essential commodities supplies to continue. The Prime Minister added that the Central Government is working relentlessly towards the eradication of Coronavirus and has allocated Rs 15000 crores to the healthcare system. He has also instructed all State Government to prioritise health care as their first priority. Private players are standing united in the tough times, the Prime Minister stated. PM Modi requested people to be careful of rumours and not to believe in such rumours and superstitions. He has urged the citizens to follow the advisory of health care institutes and the Central and State Governments. Do not take any medicines or medical care without proper prescription. Follow the rules and law of the country.

