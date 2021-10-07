Last Updated:

'20 Glorious Years' | As PM Modi Clocks Two Decades In Public Office, Netizens Heap Praise For Selfless Service

As PM Modi completes 20 years to the day in his role as a chief political executive, the internet is flooded with praises by the netizens over the PM's work.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
PM Modi

Image: narendramodi.in / pmindia.gov.in


As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 20 years to the day in his role as a chief political executive, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India, the internet is flooded with praises by the netizens over the PM's work since last two decades in public life. 

Here are some of the reactions from netizens hailing PM Modi

PM Modi's political journey

PM Narendra Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 with a landmark victory after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014. PM Modi has said in a statement that he never imagined that he would become the Prime Minister of India. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.

READ | PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, Amit Shah and other leaders post wishes

He said, "On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago. But 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. As the head of the government, first as Chief Minister and then Prime Minister of the country. I had never imagined that I could reach the post of PM."

He added, "This unbroken journey of 20 years is entering its 21st year today. On such an important occasion, to come to such a place, the land which has continuously given me its affection, affinity, I consider it a great fortune". 

READ | PM Modi dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants to nation under PM CARES

The PM Modi-led Gujarat government had become the first in Asia to set up a climate change department in the state and thereafter the issue was included throughout several instances. Not only that, but he also asked his public enterprises to get involved and participate in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. After that, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, several companies in Gujarat took the initiative of emissions trading. Under PM Modi's seven-year reign, the BJP govt has implemented several groundbreaking reforms like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujwala scheme, Jan Dhan Yojana, Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan scheme and Jal Jeevan mission. His term has also been marked by controversies like demonetisation, snap revocation of Article 370, anti-CAA riots and farmers' protests.

READ | PM Narendra Modi's 20 Years At The Helm: A Ringside View From Gujarat To Delhi
READ | Centre launches PM-CARES scheme for children orphaned due to COVID; details inside
Tags: PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Gujarat CM
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND