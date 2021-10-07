As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 20 years to the day in his role as a chief political executive, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India, the internet is flooded with praises by the netizens over the PM's work since last two decades in public life.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens hailing PM Modi

Indeed, even as PM @narendramodi ji finishes 20 years in open office, first as CM Gujarat and then, at that point, as PM-here is a complete string of his most remarkable accomplishments in last 20 years😇🙏#20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/gxATc4da4r — Tathastu parashar (@Tathastuaryan) October 7, 2021

We are witnessing @narendramodi ji's administration power since last 20 years. Even during pandemic time, the world trust Indian economy. This is where @narendramodi ji leading our country. #20YearsofSevaSamarpan — Samir Gurav (@samirgurav) October 7, 2021

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji

Completes 20 Glorious Year in Politics. Modi ji left sanyas to serve people, becoming most loved CM of Gujarat & then Most popular PM of India. 20 years is a huge amount of time but still everything remain unchanged for Modi Ji.#20YearsOfSevaSamarpan — Varun Puri (@varunpuri1984) October 7, 2021

From CM of Gujarat to PM of the world's largest democracy India.#20yearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/rHatEVi1vz — BALA (@erbmjha) October 7, 2021

2 decades of selfless service dedicated to the upliftment of the last man in the line,or what has been described by Pandit ji as 'Antyodaya'.. yes,it is PM @narendramodi Ji’s story of being a part of administration & making establishment more pro-people!



#20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/ufBh2TkH4e — PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@pm_saiprasad) October 7, 2021

These 20 years define the journey of a man who left his home, family and everything else to serve his nation.



Selflessness, unparalleled commitment and relentless pursuit to build a New India.



A journey that will inspire many generations to come. #20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/1mlL6Ke3bb — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) October 7, 2021

Gujrat was hit by the deadly earthquake in January 2001, after @narendramodi ji took his oath as Chief Minister and he helped out victims and rebuild the trail of devastation. The people of Kutch witnessed after that fateful morning. #20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/1NURofNW1T — Elina Priyadarshini (@SimpleElin) October 7, 2021

From CM to PM: Shri @NarendraModi ji's 20 years as an elected leader have been marked by commitment, devotion, dedication & selfless service.#20YearsOfSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/crNDOwM7bb — Srijith Raj MallaiahGari (@srijithpeshwa) October 7, 2021

🇮🇳 It is remarkable that PM Modi has completed 20 uninterrupted years in public office. The journey that started as CM of Gujarat on 7Oct2001, continues as PM Congratulations. @narendramodi#20YearsofSevaSamarpan pic.twitter.com/VkTehBduJi — 🇮🇳 Ashutosh (@Ashutosh_India_) October 7, 2021

PM Modi's political journey

PM Narendra Modi was sworn in for his second term in May 2019 with a landmark victory after serving as the Prime Minister of India from 2014 to 2019. He has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014. PM Modi has said in a statement that he never imagined that he would become the Prime Minister of India. He is the first Prime Minister to be born after Independence.

He said, "On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago. But 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. As the head of the government, first as Chief Minister and then Prime Minister of the country. I had never imagined that I could reach the post of PM."

He added, "This unbroken journey of 20 years is entering its 21st year today. On such an important occasion, to come to such a place, the land which has continuously given me its affection, affinity, I consider it a great fortune".

The PM Modi-led Gujarat government had become the first in Asia to set up a climate change department in the state and thereafter the issue was included throughout several instances. Not only that, but he also asked his public enterprises to get involved and participate in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. After that, under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, several companies in Gujarat took the initiative of emissions trading. Under PM Modi's seven-year reign, the BJP govt has implemented several groundbreaking reforms like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ujwala scheme, Jan Dhan Yojana, Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan scheme and Jal Jeevan mission. His term has also been marked by controversies like demonetisation, snap revocation of Article 370, anti-CAA riots and farmers' protests.