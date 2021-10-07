As PM Modi Completes 20 Years Of Service, Glimpse At India's Infrastructure Development

Since the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had worked for smooth roads, uninterrupted power supply and water supply of the state. After taking charge as the Prime Minister of India it was clear that Narendra Modi would prioritise the infrastructure development of the country. Keeping aside some of the major projects that were developed under his supervision, India's record for fastest road construction remains at the top. "We made it to Guinness World Records by building a 2.5 km 4-lane concrete road within 24 hours. We also built 1-lane 25-km bitumen Solapur-Bijapur road within 24 hours," Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said back in April.

Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat

Despite the catastrophic earthquake of 2002 in Gujarat that destroyed the demography and the economy of the state, then Chief Minister Narendra Modi made sure to bring back the lost glory.

The most affected Kutch district today has lines connecting Bhachau in Kutch on the Narmada canal to bring water to the parched Kutch district.

The ongoing development of Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village at Kutch will be the country's largest renewable energy generation park.

With an aim to modify the apprehension of the world about the region in the aftermath of the earthquake, Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat had formulated plans to host a festival in Rann of Kutch to attract tourists from the other parts of the country and the world.

The Narmada Canal, a contour canal in northwestern India that brings water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the state of Gujarat and then into Rajasthan, is also one of the major projects undertaken by PM Modi.

The Jyoti Gram Yojna, which was brought by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2013 helped in providing three-phase electricity to all the 18,000 villages of the state and became the backbone for rural development in the state. The government has already begun the work for providing three-phase electricity to villages.

20 years of PM Modi and India's infrastructure development

The highest railway bridge in the world: The Chenab bridge project flagged by the Prime Minister will be the highest railway bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level and will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The project is under process in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Railways and is termed as an example of changing work culture marked by the ethos of "Sankalp se siddhi".

The longest highway tunnel in the world: The Atal Tunnel with ultra-modern technology in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3000 metres (10,000 Feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL) is built with an aim to reduce the road distance by 46 kms between Manali and Leh and the time distance by about four to five hours.

Asia's longest tunnel- Currently under development, the Zozila west portal will be Asia's longest tunnel, which is a challenging task for the construction company even as Nitin Gadkari has expressed satisfaction over the pace of work going on. The Union Minister said that the construction agency has been asked to complete the project by December 2023 well ahead of the scheduled time.

India's 1st Vertical Lift Sea Bridge- The Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu is likely to be ready for use by March next year. It is a 2-km-long bridge, linking the island of Rameswaram in the Arabian Sea to the mainland, and it will replace the existing 104-year-old structure. The bridge will have a 63-metre stretch, which will lift up vertically to allow passage to small ships.

Made in India initiative- The Tejas Express is one such example of the 'vocal for local' initiative by PM Modi. In 2019, the PM had flagged off the express with modern technology. Tejas Express is also a semi high-speed train to be run by Indian Railways. From free luggage facility to travel insurance, India's first private train offers tonnes of facilities.

The Rs 100-trillion infrastructure boost- Recently, the Prime Minister announced a slew of initiatives in his Independence Day speech which included the Rs 100-trillion Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Bharat Master Plan for integrated infrastructure growth. PM Modi made the announcement keeping the horrors of COVID-19 in mind and placing post-COVID development in priority.