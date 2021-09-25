As PM Modi Concludes US Visit, 12 Major Takeaways From His UNGA Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) marks the culmination of a very successful tour of the United States, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a press briefing on Saturday. He stated that PM Modi's address showed India's credentials as a development partner, as many leaders referred to India in their addresses.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also took to Twitter to highlight 12 big policy takeaways from the 'powerful and impactful address' by PM Modi at the UNGA. These include the Prime Minister's caution against regressive thinking and extremism, misuse of terrorism as a political tool, and the need to protect Afghanistan soil.

Here are the 12 major takeaways from PM Modi's speech:

1. Representing the Mother of Democracy and based on his own experiences, PM affirmed that democracy can deliver and democracy has delivered.

2. PM Modi's governance vision is one where no one is left behind thus the numbers PM shared speak for our Government’s record, said EAM.

3. The impact of India’s development on global progress is evident. As PM noted, when India grows, the world grows; when India reforms, the world transforms.

4. A strong message of a foreign policy for global good was delivered by PM and he also underlined India’s importance as a responder and a contributor.

5. Resumption of vaccine supplies to the world is one clear indicator in that regard.

6. PM Modi highlighted the transformational role of technology in our daily lives. But equally, emphasized the significance of Technology with Democratic Values.

7. Diversified, resilient and expanded global value chains and production centers is in our collective interest.

8. PM spoke of India’s strong record on climate action and its ambitious vision, including renewable energy goals and green hydrogen.

9. He stressed that the ocean and its resources must be protected. This lifeline should be safeguarded from expansion and exclusion.

10. PM cautioned against regressive thinking and extremism and warned that using terrorism as a political tool will backfire on those practising it.

11. On Afghanistan, PM said the world must not allow the use of its soil by terrorists, nor should its predicament be taken advantage of by other states. The world has an obligation to its women, children, and minorities, he said.

12. The United Nations must enhance its effectiveness and reliability as questions have been raised on that count, said PM.

This was the first-in-person address of PM Modi in the UNGA after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this, PM Modi had addressed the UNGA in 2019, and in 2020, via video-conferencing. Besides PM Modi, at least 109 world leaders are addressing the ongoing session in person while 60 more will address the UNGA through pre-recorded video statements. The theme of the session is 'building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations.