As PM Modi Hands Over India-made LCH To IAF, HAL Calls It Major 'boost To Make-in-India'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over indigenously made Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) made Light Combat Helicopter to the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary, HAL issued a statement. The state-owned aerospace and defence firm called it a major boost to the Make-in-India programme.

LCH is a dedicated combat helicopter designed and developed indigenously for the first time in India. It is the only Attack Helicopter in the world that can land and take-off at an altitude of 16,400 ft (5000 m) with weapons and fuel meeting the requirement of the Armed Forces.

"Being a unique helicopter in this weight category and with this kind of capabilities, LCH is also expected to have a good export potential," Hal said in a statement.

All you need to know about LCH

The LCH is a dual engine, 5.8 ton-class helicopter with a narrow fuselage and tandem configuration for pilot and co-pilot or Weapon System Operator. The aircraft is being continuously upgraded with Improved Electronics Warfare (EW) Suite, Air to Ground Missile (ATGM), Directional Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM), Anti-Radiation Missile (ARM), Air to Ground Missile (ATGM), Datalink, Nuclear, Bombs, Biological & Chemical (NBC) protection and wire cutter.

"LCH is a truly ‘Make in India’ product built with private industry participation. Production of LCH is envisaged through the participation of public sector and private sector partners. More than 250 vendors are involved in manufacturing of components, assemblies, tools & test equipment and preparation of technical documentations apart from 70 vendors involved in indigenization of various items," HAL said.

PM hands over indigenously built defence equipment to forces

At the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan, PM Modi handed over LCH to IAF Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary, drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to Vice Chief Of Army LT General CP Mohanty and DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite to Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

Image: ANI/Republic World